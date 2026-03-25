ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra House Passes Bill To Protect Acid Attack Victims' Identities, Criminalise Online Sexual Overtures

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2026, which includes provisions in the Shakti Bill to protect the identities of acid attack victims and ensure jail term for online sexual overtures.

Tabling the bill, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the similarities between the BNS and the Shakti Bill. While provisions for keeping a victim's identity confidential in rape cases already exist, the Shakti Bill had explicitly stipulated that the identity of victims of acid attacks must also be kept confidential. Since this specific provision was absent from the BNS, a distinct new provision is now being introduced to protect the identity of acid attack survivors.

Furthermore, a provision is being introduced to classify the defamation of women on social media platforms as a 'sexual offence'. While necessary amendments to this effect have been proposed, efforts have been made through this initiative to incorporate such acts into the various categories of rape and outraging women's modesty.

Accordingly, a new amendment has now been introduced, which criminalises acts like sending obscene messages via phone, email, social media, or other digital platforms; creating real or morphed photos/videos of a woman's body and uploading them, or threatening to do so.

Meanwhile, legislators from the opposition parties suggested that the bill should also incorporate provisions aimed at ensuring justice for men. The legislators urged that, without any misconception, the legislation be considered from a 'gender-neutral' perspective.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav stated, "It is essential to have laws aimed at delivering justice for women, and we fully support these amendments. However, it is equally important to establish a robust mechanism to ensure men are also given equal justice. Various reports indicate that the rate of suicides among men has accelerated to an alarming level due to the injustices they face."

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad raised the issue of the laws being misused. "A complaint regarding an incident of rape which occurred in 2017, is registered in 2025, and the police accept it simply because the law permits it. However, it is expected that in such cases, there should be a certain time limit, as well as a requirement for concrete evidence, such as a medical examination. This is because, at times, the possibility of the law being exploited cannot be ruled out," he added.