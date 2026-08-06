Maharashtra Horror: Father-Son Killed, Two Injured After Argument Over Loud Music In Mumbai
Police said that two siblings attacked their brother and his son over the high-decibel music in Rahul Nagar area of the eastern suburbs.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Mumbai: In a shocking double murder reported from Maharashtra, a man and his 14-year-son were stabbed to death by the former's two brothers after an argument over high-decibel music in Rahul Nagar area of the eastern suburbs in Mumbai on Thursday, police said.
According to the police, four brothers from the family lived in the same 'chawl' (tenement building), occupying units on different floors. In the early hours of August 6, Sunil Vishwakarma was playing music at high volume. Annoyed by the noise, his brothers Surendra Vishwakarma and Suraj Vishwakarma raised strong objections.
This sparked an argument between the brothers, which quickly spiraled out of control. Enraged, Surendra and Suraj first assaulted the family with kicks and punches before attacking Sunil Vishwakarma and his entire family with a sharp weapon found in the house, according to police.
The attack was so brutal that Sunil Vishwakarma died on the spot, while his 14-year-old son Shlok was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Additionally, Sunil's wife, Anju Vishwakarma, and their young son, Vivan Vishwakarma, sustained serious injuries in the attack. They are currently undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, and their condition is reported to be critical.
Upon being informed of the incident, a team from the Park Site Police station immediately arrived at the scene. Surendra Vishwakarma and Suraj Vishwakarma have been taken into custody. A spot inspection report and forensic analysis are currently underway. The police are conducting further investigations to uncover the exact motive behind the attack and the full sequence of events.
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