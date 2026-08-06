ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Horror: Father-Son Killed, Two Injured After Argument Over Loud Music In Mumbai

Locals outside the house where two siblings murdered their brother and his son in Mumbai ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: In a shocking double murder reported from Maharashtra, a man and his 14-year-son were stabbed to death by the former's two brothers after an argument over high-decibel music in Rahul Nagar area of the eastern suburbs in Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, four brothers from the family lived in the same 'chawl' (tenement building), occupying units on different floors. In the early hours of August 6, Sunil Vishwakarma was playing music at high volume. Annoyed by the noise, his brothers Surendra Vishwakarma and Suraj Vishwakarma raised strong objections.

This sparked an argument between the brothers, which quickly spiraled out of control. Enraged, Surendra and Suraj first assaulted the family with kicks and punches before attacking Sunil Vishwakarma and his entire family with a sharp weapon found in the house, according to police.