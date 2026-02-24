Maharashtra Home Department Tells Assembly, Over 93,000 Women Have Gone Missing In Last 2 Years
The Home Department shared statistics with the Legislative Assembly and said that so far, the police have traced 67,458 women.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Mumbai: In the last few months, there have been many stories circulating of girls missing in Mumbai. Speaking on the issue of missing women, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, informed the Legislative Assembly that 93,940 women have gone missing in the state in the last two years.
Of these, the Maharashtra Police have been able to trace 67,458 women, recording a recovery rate of about 71.8 per cent, he told the house. The government also informed in a written reply, "41,193 minor boys and girls have been traced under Operation Muskan since 2015."
In response to a starred question asked by legislators from all parties, Fadnavis read out detailed statistics of missing women and children for the last two years.
According to the information stated in the written reply, "In the year 2024, 45,662 women went missing in Maharashtra, of which 30,877 women were found (around 67.6 per cent). In 2025, 48,278 women went missing, out of which 36,581 women were found (around 75.7 per cent). In the last two years, a total of 93,940 women went missing, and 67,458 women have been found."
Speaking of the problem of missing minor girls, Fadnavis presented the following details in his reply. "In 2024, 11,313 minor girls went missing, of which 8,475 girls were found (around 74.9 per cent). In the year 2025, 12,113 girls went missing, of which 10,295 girls were found (84.9 per cent)."
Unlike the statistics on women, the investigations regarding missing girls seem to have been more effective. "In the last two years, a total of 23,429 minor girls went missing, of which 18,770 girls have been found (80.1 per cent)," stated Fadnavis.
According to the Home Minister's reply, missing children, both boys and girls, were registered mainly in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. "In these cities, 4,989 boys and girls aged between 15-18 years went missing during 2024-25. Of these, the police have been able to find 4,813 (about 96 per cent)."
Furthermore, he said, "According to the Home Department, 'Operation Muskan' was implemented in 13 phases from July 2015 to December 2024. During this campaign, 41,193 minor boys and girls were traced. Currently, the 14th 'Operation Muskan' is underway, and 1,401 minors (454 boys and 947 girls) have been traced till February 16."
‘Operation Muskan’ is a nationwide campaign undertaken by the Union Home Ministry, with the objective of locating, rehabilitating and reuniting missing children with their families. The government claims that the number of missing children has been increasing, though there is a need for more effective preventive measures for the safety of women and children.
