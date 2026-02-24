ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Home Department Tells Assembly, Over 93,000 Women Have Gone Missing In Last 2 Years

Mumbai: In the last few months, there have been many stories circulating of girls missing in Mumbai. Speaking on the issue of missing women, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, informed the Legislative Assembly that 93,940 women have gone missing in the state in the last two years.

Of these, the Maharashtra Police have been able to trace 67,458 women, recording a recovery rate of about 71.8 per cent, he told the house. The government also informed in a written reply, "41,193 minor boys and girls have been traced under Operation Muskan since 2015."

In response to a starred question asked by legislators from all parties, Fadnavis read out detailed statistics of missing women and children for the last two years.

According to the information stated in the written reply, "In the year 2024, 45,662 women went missing in Maharashtra, of which 30,877 women were found (around 67.6 per cent). In 2025, 48,278 women went missing, out of which 36,581 women were found (around 75.7 per cent). In the last two years, a total of 93,940 women went missing, and 67,458 women have been found."

Speaking of the problem of missing minor girls, Fadnavis presented the following details in his reply. "In 2024, 11,313 minor girls went missing, of which 8,475 girls were found (around 74.9 per cent). In the year 2025, 12,113 girls went missing, of which 10,295 girls were found (84.9 per cent)."