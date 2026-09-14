ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Has India's Most Multilingual Culture, Hindi Must Act As Link Among Languages: Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Maharashtra has the country's most multilingual culture with people here speaking several languages and asserted Hindi should act as a means of communication and connection among India's languages rather than competition.

He stressed cultural nationalism meant creating awareness about India's culture and history, asserting the country's diverse languages could have different voices, but the national sentiment should remain one.

All political differences must be set aside to promote Indian languages, Shah said while asserting that a child can understand the country only through his or her mother tongue. Shah linked the promotion of Indian languages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge of freeing the country from a "mindset of slavery".

Addressing the 6th All India Rajbhasha Sammelan, organised on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, Shah said legendary freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak had understood that awareness about the country's culture and history could be created through cultural nationalism.

Tilak started public Ganesh festivities and celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, both festivals eventually spreading beyond Maharashtra, helping create a wave of patriotism during the freedom struggle, Shah said.

The minister said 'Hindi Shabd Sindhu', which began with 51,000 words, had now grown to eight lakh words and expressed confidence that it would become the world's largest dictionary by 2029.

Shah said more than 50,000 words from Indian regional languages had been incorporated into 'Hindi Shabd Sindhu' to fill gaps where Hindi lacked words. He said the dictionary had accepted words from Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Odia etc, thereby making Hindi more flexible.

Shah said Maharashtra has the country's most multilingual culture, with Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, Sindhi, Hindi, Kannada and Warli among the languages spoken and developed in the state. He said Prime Minister Modi had accorded Marathi the status of a classical language in 2024.

Shah emphasised Hindi should act as a means of communication and connection among India's languages rather than competition. Social reformer Vinoba Bhave once said the use of Hindi had enabled him to take the message of the Bhoodan-Gramdan (land gift) movement nationwide, Shah noted.

The home minister, a senior BJP leader, said his knowledge of Hindi had helped him work across the country when his party assigned him a national-level responsibility. He said the Rajbhasha department under the home ministry had developed the multilingual translation tool 'Bharati', while the government had set up 'Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag'.

Shah invited elected representatives to communicate with the Centre in Marathi, assuring them arrangements were in place for translation. The Centre wants to make Indian languages the language of governance and science, he said, adding that the aim is to enrich them through literature.

Candidates can appear for examinations such as IAS and IPS in their mother tongue, while JEE, NEET and undergraduate exam were being conducted in 13 languages, he pointed out.