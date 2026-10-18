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Maharashtra Gym Trainer Arrested In Rs 2.2 Cr 'Digital Arrest' Scam In Jaipur

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Jaipur: Jaipur's Central Cyber ​​Crime Police have arrested a gym trainer from Maharashtra for his alleged involvement in a Rs 2.12 crore cyber fraud case, in which an Additional Director General (ADG) of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) was subjected to "digital arrest".

The accused was connected to the cyber fraudsters via a Telegram channel and worked for them. The police are now working to uncover the roots of this entire cyber fraud network.

ADG (Cyber ​​Crime) VK Singh said that the investigation involved the analysis of call detail records, WhatsApp chats, bank account statements, KYC documents, and other technical evidence. During this process, the role of Ravindra Jitendra Prasad Singh, also known as Akshay or Deva, a resident of Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar area, came to light. He works as a gym trainer in Ulhasnagar. Ravindra is accused of his involvement in misuse of bank accounts, transfer of suspicious funds, and providing assistance to individuals engaged in cyber fraud. According to the investigation, the accused came into contact with individuals involved in cybercrime through a Telegram channel called 'BRO PAY.' He assisted the group by providing mule bank accounts, arranging hotel accommodation for another accomplice, and managing banking documents, SIM cards, and electronic devices. A team from the Central Cyber ​​Crime police station arrested Ravindra in Ulhasnagar and brought him to Jaipur on transit remand. He is currently in police custody and efforts are underway to gather information about others linked to this cyber fraud network, Singh said. Interrogation is ongoing under the supervision of Gajendra Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Central Cyber ​​Crime police station.