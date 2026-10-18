Maharashtra Gym Trainer Arrested In Rs 2.2 Cr 'Digital Arrest' Scam In Jaipur
Accused was identified through analysis of banking transaction histories, KYC documentation, Call Detail Records and other technical evidence, reports Vikas Vyas.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Jaipur: Jaipur's Central Cyber Crime Police have arrested a gym trainer from Maharashtra for his alleged involvement in a Rs 2.12 crore cyber fraud case, in which an Additional Director General (ADG) of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) was subjected to "digital arrest".
The accused was connected to the cyber fraudsters via a Telegram channel and worked for them. The police are now working to uncover the roots of this entire cyber fraud network.
ADG (Cyber Crime) VK Singh said that the investigation involved the analysis of call detail records, WhatsApp chats, bank account statements, KYC documents, and other technical evidence. During this process, the role of Ravindra Jitendra Prasad Singh, also known as Akshay or Deva, a resident of Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar area, came to light. He works as a gym trainer in Ulhasnagar.
Ravindra is accused of his involvement in misuse of bank accounts, transfer of suspicious funds, and providing assistance to individuals engaged in cyber fraud.
According to the investigation, the accused came into contact with individuals involved in cybercrime through a Telegram channel called 'BRO PAY.' He assisted the group by providing mule bank accounts, arranging hotel accommodation for another accomplice, and managing banking documents, SIM cards, and electronic devices.
A team from the Central Cyber Crime police station arrested Ravindra in Ulhasnagar and brought him to Jaipur on transit remand. He is currently in police custody and efforts are underway to gather information about others linked to this cyber fraud network, Singh said. Interrogation is ongoing under the supervision of Gajendra Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Central Cyber Crime police station.
Investigation revealed that the accused connected with the cybercriminals through the 'BRO PAY' Telegram channel, and acting on the latter's instructions, he arranged hotel accommodation for an accomplice, Rohit Revan Katakdhond, in Ulhasnagar and monitored his stay.
Concealing his true identity, the accused referred to himself as Deva and used a separate SIM card to communicate with the other accused, Rohit. The accused received a mobile phone and Rs 20,000 in cash was delivered to a hotel following instructions from the individuals involved. He then used a SIM card linked to a bank account within the mobile device.
The accused installed an APK file, sent by one of the individuals, onto the phone. He also took possession of the SIM card, chequebook, and other banking documents linked to Rohit's bank account, subsequently relaying the details of these accounts and documents to the individuals via WhatsApp.
The cybercriminals allegedly subjected an ADG of the GSI, a resident of Jaipur, to a "digital arrest" scam. Posing as police and government officials, the perpetrators initiated WhatsApp video calls with the victim and coerced him by claiming his name had surfaced in a money-laundering case, reinforcing this threat with fake official government documents and arrest warrant. The cybercriminals kept the victim under constant surveillance, pressuring him to maintain his "live location" status at all times.
Under the pretext of verifying his bank accounts, the perpetrators pressurised the victim to transfer funds into various accounts via RTGS. Terrified, the victim transferred a total of Rs 2.12 crore into several different bank accounts. The cybercriminals then routing the money through multiple accounts within their network. The accused was identified through the analysis of bank accounts, KYC records, mobile numbers, Call Detail Records (CDR), and other technical evidence.
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