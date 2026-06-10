ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Gutkha Mafia Tries To Run Over FDA Official During Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Raid

Chhatrapatil Sambhajinagar: A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team was the target of a potentially fatal attack by members of the "Gutkha Mafia", during an operation to prevent the distribution of illegal chewing tobacco. This incident, which occurred in Rahimpur village of Waluj area under the Maharashtra district earlier known as Aurangabad, has shocked people. The mafia gang attempted to run over the authorities with a speeding Scorpio SUV.

FDA Crackdown, Gutkha Mafia Attack

Following orders from Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the FDA has intensified its crackdown on gutkha across various locations. Acting on Mundhe's directives to crack down on the transportation of the tobacco product and pan masala, both of which are banned, a FDA team was subjected to a life-threatening attack by the Gutkha Mafia.

Around 1 am on June 9, an FDA team led by Assistant Commissioner Vivek Patil, Food Safety officers Farid Siddiqui and Pragya Surse, and Sample Assistant Amol Kamble, arrived on the road opposite JK Roller Flour Mill in Rahimpur, acting on confidential information they had received. They conducted a search of an Eicher truck (registration number MH 16 CD 8296) and seized 25 sacks of the prohibited substance.

They promptly asked for police protection. However, before the police could reach the spot, a group of 5-6 people arrived in a black Scorpio SUV without a licence plate. The group began abusing and threatening the officials, before carrying out the attack by trying to run over them.