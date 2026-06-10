Maharashtra: Gutkha Mafia Tries To Run Over FDA Official During Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Raid
The FDA team was impounding a truck carrying 25 sacks of gutkha and pan masala when the gang tried to run over an FSO.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST|
Updated : June 10, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Chhatrapatil Sambhajinagar: A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team was the target of a potentially fatal attack by members of the "Gutkha Mafia", during an operation to prevent the distribution of illegal chewing tobacco. This incident, which occurred in Rahimpur village of Waluj area under the Maharashtra district earlier known as Aurangabad, has shocked people. The mafia gang attempted to run over the authorities with a speeding Scorpio SUV.
FDA Crackdown, Gutkha Mafia Attack
Following orders from Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the FDA has intensified its crackdown on gutkha across various locations. Acting on Mundhe's directives to crack down on the transportation of the tobacco product and pan masala, both of which are banned, a FDA team was subjected to a life-threatening attack by the Gutkha Mafia.
Around 1 am on June 9, an FDA team led by Assistant Commissioner Vivek Patil, Food Safety officers Farid Siddiqui and Pragya Surse, and Sample Assistant Amol Kamble, arrived on the road opposite JK Roller Flour Mill in Rahimpur, acting on confidential information they had received. They conducted a search of an Eicher truck (registration number MH 16 CD 8296) and seized 25 sacks of the prohibited substance.
They promptly asked for police protection. However, before the police could reach the spot, a group of 5-6 people arrived in a black Scorpio SUV without a licence plate. The group began abusing and threatening the officials, before carrying out the attack by trying to run over them.
While some officials managed to escape by taking shelter behind a nearby temple, the accused pursued Pragya Surse, a female FSO, and tried to run her over. Acting swiftly and with prudence, some officials captured on video one of the accused driving away with the contraband-laden truck. This will now be used as vital evidence against the accused.
The incident has left the administration shaken. Based on information provided by officials who had been targeted, a case has been registered with Waluj police under various sections, including attempt to murder, obstructing a government official from conducting public duty, and criminal intimidation. Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare later informed that two of the accused have been detained, while further investigations are being conducted.
Minister Srihari Zirwal Condemns Attack
On being alerted of the incident, FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal personally contacted the female officer to inquire about her safety, spoke with other team members, and assured them of the government's firm support. Zirwal also posted a message on social media, urging officials not to be alarmed by the incident. He strongly condemned the attack on department officials and warned the Gutkha Mafia that they wouldn't be spared for obstructing officials from conducting their administrative duties.
Zirwal also urged officers and staff to prioritise safety above everything else, and not succumb to pressure tactics. He issued a stern warning against those who jeopardise public health and said they would face strict action for breaking law and order.
Also Read:
- Nashik: Lookout Notice Against Self-Proclaimed Astrologer Who Duped People Of Over Rs 36 Crore
- History-Sheeter's Skeleton Recovered From Water Tank Months After He Goes Missing; 5 Held For Murder
- Over 500 KG Ganja Worth Rs 2.61 Cr Seized By DRI During Operation In Nagpur; 2 Arrested
- Fake 'Godman' Sexually Assaults Teenager In Palghar; Held By Kasa Police