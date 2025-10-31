ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt To Waive Farmers' Loans; CM Fadnavis Says Final Decision By June 30 Next Year

Mumbai: Following marathon discussions with a delegation of farmer leaders led by former minister Bachchu Kadu, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday night announced that his government will waive off farmers' loans as per the promise made in the manifesto. The CM informed that a committee has been formed to prepare a report on the method of loan waiver and its criteria, based on which a final decision will be taken by June 30 next year.

The decision comes amid the ongoing Tractor Morcha in Nagpur, where farmers are pressing for loan waiver and other demands.

To resolve the issue, MoS Home Pankaj Bhoyar and MoS Finance Ashish Jaiswal earlier visited Nagpur to discuss with the protesters. They spoke with Bachchu Kadu and other leaders, requesting them to call off their agitation and facilitated a phone conversation with the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister. Following this, the farmer leaders were invited to Mumbai for direct talks.

Thursday's crucial meeting between CM Fadnavis and farmer leaders including Raju Shetty, Ajit Navale, Wamanrao Chatap, Amar Kale, Mahadev Jankar and Ravikant Tupkar, kicked off at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai around 8 PM and continued till 10:30 PM.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister adressed a press conference and said, "The issue of providing loan waiver to farmers was part of our manifesto and we will definitely fulfill it."

He announced that a committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Praveen Pardeshi, Chief Economic Advisor and MITRA CEO, to recommend criteria and implementation methods for the loan waiver. The committee will submit its report within six months, by first week of April next year, after which the state government will implement the loan waiver by June end.

The Committee will include Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture), Principal Secretary (Cooperation and Marketing), Chairman of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, Representative of Bank of Maharashtra, Director (Information and Technology), Cooperative Commissioner and Registrar (Cooperative Societies, Pune), while Cooperative Commissioner will act as the Member Secretary.

As per government sources, the committee will study reforms to make farmers permanently debt-free, suggest long-term measures for sustainable agriculture, and recommend ways to improve farmers' living standards within six months.

"A positive discussion was held with all farmer leaders, and they have agreed to the proposal," Fadnavis said.

When asked about the state's financial burden, the Chief Minister said the government would proceed with the waiver despite crunch. "It is true that there are financial difficulties, but we have provided major assistance to rain-affected farmers. We will definitely do something good in this matter too," he assured.