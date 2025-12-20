ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt To Come Up With New Proposals To Regulate Names Of Schools In State

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon come up with new proposals to review and regulate names of schools across the state.

A senior School Education department official said it came to notice of the government that several schools were using words such as 'international', 'global' and even 'CBSE' in their names without meeting the required criteria.

In a circular dated December 15, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said there is wide variation in school names, with some some schools affiliated to the state board, ICSE and CBSE using terms that could create confusion among parents, students and the public.

"Existing schools with such names will also be reviewed. Unless schools have branches in two or more countries, they cannot call themselves global. Moreover, schools not affiliated to Cambridge International Education or the International Baccalaureate (IB) should not use the word 'international'," the official said.

While examining new proposals for school recognition in future, detailed consideration should be given to the school's name, its board affiliation and medium, and whether the institution runs other schools at the national or international level, the circular said.