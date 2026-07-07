Maharashtra Govt Takes U-Turn On App-Based Bike Taxis; To Issue Permits From Aug 1
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that 4 to 4.5 lakh app-based bike taxis are operating in the state without any valid permits.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Mumbai: In a U-turn from its earlier policy regarding app-based bike taxis in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to regulate the transport services with permits to be issued from August 1.
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (July 7) in reply to a question to Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande.
Nearly 4.5 Lakh App-Based Bikes, Taxis Operating Unauthorisedly
Sarnaik informed that approximately 4 to 4.5 lakh app-based bike taxis are operating in the state without any valid permits as on date. He stated that a new policy has been formulated to bring these services under a regulatory framework, as the government currently derives no revenue from them.
Who Can Apply?
Under this new policy, bike taxi permits will be issued exclusively to youths who hold a domicile certificate as proof of residence in Maharashtra. Applicants will be required to obtain the necessary badge, hold a valid driving license, and fulfill other eligibility criteria stipulated by the government.
The government claims that this decision will create new employment opportunities for local youths in the state.
A U-Turn On App-Based Services
Sarnaik said that the government had previously permitted companies like Rapido, Ola, and Uber to transport passengers using only e-bikes. However, these companies introduced a large number of petrol-run bikes into their service. Consequently, the Transport Department initiated action against them, he said.
“Although there were technical challenges—given that these companies operate on a unified nationwide platform—the department has consistently taken enforcement action."
Under the new policy, a daily fee of Rs 5 will be charged to each bike-taxi driver, and 2 percent of the fare from every trip must be remitted to the government as a fee. This move is expected to boost the state government's revenue.
Women, Student Safety
Under the new system, special provisions have been made to ensure safe travel for women and students. Additionally, it will be mandatory for bike taxi drivers to comply with all safety regulations prescribed by the government.
The new policy sets the maximum speed limit for bike taxis at 25 kilometers per hour. The government had previously received complaints regarding the safety of women; in response, it has stated that safety measures will be strictly implemented.
Rs 16 Lakh Collected In Fines
According to the Transport Department, fines totaling approximately Rs 16 lakh were collected through enforcement actions against illegal bike taxis between April 2025 and March 2026.
Fines amounting to Rs 2.3 lakh were levied during the two-month period of April and May 2026. Over the past fifteen months, 1,000 vehicles were found to be illegally transporting passengers; however, criminal cases were registered against only 14 drivers.
Sarnaik clarified that the new licensing system, effective from August 1, 2026, would bring app-based bike taxi services within the legal framework, boost government revenue, and create significant employment opportunities for local youth in the state.
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