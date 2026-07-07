ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Takes U-Turn On App-Based Bike Taxis; To Issue Permits From Aug 1

Mumbai: In a U-turn from its earlier policy regarding app-based bike taxis in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to regulate the transport services with permits to be issued from August 1.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (July 7) in reply to a question to Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande.

Nearly 4.5 Lakh App-Based Bikes, Taxis Operating Unauthorisedly

Sarnaik informed that approximately 4 to 4.5 lakh app-based bike taxis are operating in the state without any valid permits as on date. He stated that a new policy has been formulated to bring these services under a regulatory framework, as the government currently derives no revenue from them.

Who Can Apply?

Under this new policy, bike taxi permits will be issued exclusively to youths who hold a domicile certificate as proof of residence in Maharashtra. Applicants will be required to obtain the necessary badge, hold a valid driving license, and fulfill other eligibility criteria stipulated by the government.

The government claims that this decision will create new employment opportunities for local youths in the state.

A U-Turn On App-Based Services

Sarnaik said that the government had previously permitted companies like Rapido, Ola, and Uber to transport passengers using only e-bikes. However, these companies introduced a large number of petrol-run bikes into their service. Consequently, the Transport Department initiated action against them, he said.