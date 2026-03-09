ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Suspends Issuance Of Autorickshaw Permits To Curb Congestion, Pollution: Sarnaik

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government suspended the issuance of new autorickshaw permits from Monday in a bid to curb rising traffic congestion and urban pollution, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said. A release from his office said the suspension will remain in force until the state cabinet takes a decision on the criteria for granting new autorickshaw permits.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has advised the Maharashtra government to take a decision on autorickshaw permits based on local conditions in cities with a population of more than five lakh, Sarnaik said.

"The government will soon consider policy decisions to provide better and more efficient transport facilities to citizens," he added. In June 2017, the state government had lifted a 1997 freeze on issuing new auto rickshaw permits.

Under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, state governments have been given powers to regulate transport systems as per their requirements, Sarnaik said.