Maharashtra Govt Tables Anti Conversion Bill In Assembly; Proposes Up To 7 Years' Jail For Forced Conversion
Published : March 13, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly, proposing stringent provisions against forced or unlawful religious conversions. The Bill, tabled by State Minister Pankaj Bhoyar, prescribes punishment of up to seven years' imprisonment and fines that can extend to ₹5 lakh for those found guilty of carrying out conversions through coercion, fraud or inducement.
The proposed legislation is expected to be taken up for debate in the Assembly on March 16, following which the Mahayuti government is likely to move it for passage.
According to the Bill, no individual, group or organisation may convert another person from one religion to another through inducement, fraud, coercion, misrepresentation, threat or undue influence. It also prohibits conversions carried out through promises of marriage or relationships "in the nature of marriage." Any conversion conducted in violation of the proposed law would be considered legally invalid and treated as a punishable offence.
The Bill states that if a marriage is solemnised solely for the purpose of facilitating an unlawful religious conversion, a court may declare such a marriage null and void upon a petition filed by either party. In cases where a child is born from such a relationship, the child will be deemed to belong to the religion followed by the mother before the marriage or relationship. The child will also retain inheritance rights under prevailing laws and will be entitled to maintenance and custody protections, with custody ordinarily remaining with the mother unless a court directs otherwise.
The legislation lays down a mandatory procedure for religious conversions. Any person or organisation intending to conduct a conversion ceremony must notify the competent authority at least 60 days in advance. The authority will then publish the notice locally, including at the office of the relevant Gram Panchayat or local body, inviting objections within 30 days.
If objections are received, or if authorities deem it necessary, the competent authority may direct the police to conduct an inquiry into the purpose and circumstances of the proposed conversion. If the inquiry finds that the conversion violates provisions of the proposed Act, authorities may order criminal proceedings.
It has been proposed that, following a conversion, both the individual who has converted and the person or organisation facilitating it must submit a detailed declaration to the competent authority within 21 days. The declaration must include personal details, the original and adopted religion, the date and place of conversion, and the process through which it occurred. Failure to submit the declaration would render the conversion null and void.
The Bill allows the person who underwent the conversion, or their parents, siblings or relatives, to file a First Information Report (FIR) alleging unlawful conversion. Police will be required to register such complaints and may also initiate action suo motu if they suspect illegal conversions.
Punishments under the proposed law vary depending on the nature of the offence. Conversions carried out unlawfully may attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. If the offence involves a minor, a woman, a mentally unsound person, or a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the penalty may extend to seven years' imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh. Similar punishment is proposed for cases involving mass conversions.
Repeat offenders could face imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to ₹7 lakh. Institutions or organisations found involved in unlawful conversions may have their registration cancelled, and those responsible for their management may face imprisonment of up to seven years and fines up to ₹5 lakh. Such institutions would also become ineligible for government grants or financial assistance.
The Bill further places the burden of proof on the person who carried out or facilitated the conversion to demonstrate that it was lawful. Offences under the Act would be cognizable and non-bailable, investigated by a police officer of the rank of sub-inspector or above, and tried by a sessions court.
The government has also proposed provisions for the rehabilitation of victims of forced conversions, including maintenance and custody rights for affected individuals and government assistance for rehabilitation.
The Mahayuti government approved the draft Bill in a recent Cabinet meeting. To frame the legislation, the government had constituted a special committee headed by the Director General of Police and senior officials from relevant departments to examine legal aspects related to religious conversions and study similar laws in other states.
According to the government, the proposed law is intended to safeguard the constitutional right to freedom of religion while preventing conversions carried out through coercion, fraud or inducement, particularly among economically and socially vulnerable sections.
