Maharashtra Govt Tables Anti Conversion Bill In Assembly; Proposes Up To 7 Years' Jail For Forced Conversion

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly, proposing stringent provisions against forced or unlawful religious conversions. The Bill, tabled by State Minister Pankaj Bhoyar, prescribes punishment of up to seven years' imprisonment and fines that can extend to ₹5 lakh for those found guilty of carrying out conversions through coercion, fraud or inducement.

The proposed legislation is expected to be taken up for debate in the Assembly on March 16, following which the Mahayuti government is likely to move it for passage.

According to the Bill, no individual, group or organisation may convert another person from one religion to another through inducement, fraud, coercion, misrepresentation, threat or undue influence. It also prohibits conversions carried out through promises of marriage or relationships "in the nature of marriage." Any conversion conducted in violation of the proposed law would be considered legally invalid and treated as a punishable offence.

The Bill states that if a marriage is solemnised solely for the purpose of facilitating an unlawful religious conversion, a court may declare such a marriage null and void upon a petition filed by either party. In cases where a child is born from such a relationship, the child will be deemed to belong to the religion followed by the mother before the marriage or relationship. The child will also retain inheritance rights under prevailing laws and will be entitled to maintenance and custody protections, with custody ordinarily remaining with the mother unless a court directs otherwise.

The legislation lays down a mandatory procedure for religious conversions. Any person or organisation intending to conduct a conversion ceremony must notify the competent authority at least 60 days in advance. The authority will then publish the notice locally, including at the office of the relevant Gram Panchayat or local body, inviting objections within 30 days.

If objections are received, or if authorities deem it necessary, the competent authority may direct the police to conduct an inquiry into the purpose and circumstances of the proposed conversion. If the inquiry finds that the conversion violates provisions of the proposed Act, authorities may order criminal proceedings.

It has been proposed that, following a conversion, both the individual who has converted and the person or organisation facilitating it must submit a detailed declaration to the competent authority within 21 days. The declaration must include personal details, the original and adopted religion, the date and place of conversion, and the process through which it occurred. Failure to submit the declaration would render the conversion null and void.