ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Bars Registration Of Documents Related To Unauthorised Constructions

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has directed Sub-Registrars not to register documents related to unauthorised constructions and flats, officials said on Tuesday.

The Revenue Department has issued a circular directing all Sub-Registrars to strictly implement the guidelines aimed at curbing illegal construction and unauthorised property sales, said Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The government took the decision following complaints about buildings constructed in non-residential zones, developers failing to register projects under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) and selling flats with areas exceeding those in approved plans.

Under the new guidelines, developers selling flats for the first time in projects that require registration under the MahaRERA Act must submit the registration certificate, occupancy certificate and sanctioned building plan.

For projects exempt from RERA registration, developers must submit the commencement certificate, sanctioned plan, zone certificate and measurement map. The guidelines prohibit Sub-Registrars from registering property documents if the flat's area mentioned in the sale document exceeds the area specified in the sanctioned plan.