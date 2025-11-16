ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Appoints Uddhav Thackeray As Chairman Of Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Trust

Minister Subhas Desai was named as the secretary, Aditya Thackeray, Parag Alvani and Shishir Shinde as members. Trust is overseeing the memorial at Shivaji Park.

A file photo of Uddhav Thackeray.
A file photo of Uddhav Thackeray. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 16, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray has been appointed as the chairman of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust, reconstituted by Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.

A notification for the appointment of Thackeray, along with four other members, to the trust was issued on Saturday. The trust is overseeing the construction of the Bal Thackeray memorial at the mayor's bungalow site at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area.

The general administration department has issued a government order naming Minister Subhash Desai as secretary of the trust, MLA Aaditya Thackeray as a member, MLA Parag Alvani and former legislator Shishir Shinde as members. Five ex officio members — the chief secretary of Maharashtra, principal secretary (urban development-II), principal secretary (law and judiciary), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, and two seats reserved for members to be elected from the general body — will also be part of the trust.

The tenure of the chairman, secretary Desai and Aaditya will be for five years, while Alvani and Shinde will serve for three years. Desai has also been authorised to register the changes in the trust's composition with the charity commissioner under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950 and the Co-operative Societies Registration Act, 1960.

A government resolution of September 27, 2016, established the trust with Uddhav as chairman. He resigned from the post on November 25, 2019, after the initial three-year term of the trust members expired, necessitating fresh appointments. Later, Aaditya was appointed as the chairman.

The five-year term of the trust members, including Aaditya as chairman (except ex officio members), ended on March 11, 2025.

