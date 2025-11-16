ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Appoints Uddhav Thackeray As Chairman Of Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Trust

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray has been appointed as the chairman of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust, reconstituted by Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.

A notification for the appointment of Thackeray, along with four other members, to the trust was issued on Saturday. The trust is overseeing the construction of the Bal Thackeray memorial at the mayor's bungalow site at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area.

The general administration department has issued a government order naming Minister Subhash Desai as secretary of the trust, MLA Aaditya Thackeray as a member, MLA Parag Alvani and former legislator Shishir Shinde as members. Five ex officio members — the chief secretary of Maharashtra, principal secretary (urban development-II), principal secretary (law and judiciary), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, and two seats reserved for members to be elected from the general body — will also be part of the trust.