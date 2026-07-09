ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Announces Probe Into Proposed Nashik Ring Road Alignment Change

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a probe within three days into the alleged change in alignment of the proposed Nashik ring road project, with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assuring the assembly that no farmer would face forcible land acquisition.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, Bawankule said the government would examine why the alignment of the ring road, considered crucial for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, was altered.

The inquiry would also scrutinise land transactions in the project area over the past three years to determine whether any purchases were made with prior knowledge of the proposed alignment or with vested interests.

"If it is found that the alignment was deliberately changed, the matter will be investigated through the Chief Secretary," the minister assured the House.

Bawankule also announced that allegations made by public representatives against Nashik Collector Ayush Prasad would be examined through the Chief Secretary.