Devendra Fadnavis Tables Rs 97,706 Cr Supplementary Demands, Rs 20,552 Cr For Farm Loan Waiver
Major allocations include funds for capital investment, MSEDCL loan repayment, Mumbai Metro Rail project and rural employment schemes.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Mumbai: Taking into account the rising fiscal deficit and debt burden, the Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 97,706.40 crore, including Rs 20,552 crore for the farm loan waiver scheme.
The Opposition had been demanding a complete farm loan waiver without any stringent conditions.
A total of Rs 20,552 crore has been allocated for the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojana 2026’ (farm loan waiver scheme). The total expenditure for this scheme is estimated at Rs 36,585 crore with a significant portion being funded through these supplementary demands.
This apart, Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated to the Urban Development Department for infrastructure projects in local self-government bodies. A provision of Rs 181 crore has also been made for furniture and electrical works required to relocate various government departments to the 'Air India' building purchased by the state government.
Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled the demands in the assembly on the first day of the monsoon session today.
As per the budget presented for March 2026, the state's revenue deficit was projected at Rs 40,552 crore and the fiscal deficit was at Rs 1.50 lakh crore. The state's total debt is estimated to rise to Rs 11.02 lakh crore in 2026-27, which is considered a significant increase compared to the Rs 9.74 lakh crore debt for 2025-26.
This marks the largest supplementary demand tabled during the tenure of the Mahayuti government. Previously, supplementary demands amounting to Rs 57,509.71 crore and Rs 75,286.37 crore were presented in June 2025 and December 2025, respectively.
Key allocations include funds worth Rs 9,934 crore for undertaking development works under the Centre's Special Capital Investment Assistance Scheme, Rs 8,000 crore for the repayment of loans by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Rs 7,367.32 crore for the 'J-Ram-J' scheme, Rs 3,000 crore for the Kumbh Mela and a loan of Rs 3,372 crore to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Metro for Mumbai Metro projects.
Allocations worth Rs 450 crore have been made for the Thane-Borivali tunnel and Orange Gate-Marine Drive projects, Rs 800 crore for the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, Rs 1,000 crore equity capital for the State Infrastructure Development Corporation, Rs 3,000 crore for interest on Mahavitaran's loans and Rs 4,000 crore for electricity bills of government offices.
This apart, Rs 1,750.62 crore has ben allotted to cover the deficit in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, Rs 7,367.32 crore for the Viksit Bharat Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) scheme, Rs 734.92 crore for the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and staff and Rs 100 crore for the expansion of the Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan.
An allotment of Rs 28 crore has been made for computerisation of the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat and Rs 21.35 crore allotted for the ‘Mobile Shop Vehicle’ scheme, aimed at self-reliance of persons with disabilities.
Also Read