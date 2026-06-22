ETV Bharat / state

Devendra Fadnavis Tables Rs 97,706 Cr Supplementary Demands, Rs 20,552 Cr For Farm Loan Waiver

Mumbai: Taking into account the rising fiscal deficit and debt burden, the Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 97,706.40 crore, including Rs 20,552 crore for the farm loan waiver scheme.

The Opposition had been demanding a complete farm loan waiver without any stringent conditions.

A total of Rs 20,552 crore has been allocated for the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojana 2026’ (farm loan waiver scheme). The total expenditure for this scheme is estimated at Rs 36,585 crore with a significant portion being funded through these supplementary demands.

This apart, Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated to the Urban Development Department for infrastructure projects in local self-government bodies. A provision of Rs 181 crore has also been made for furniture and electrical works required to relocate various government departments to the 'Air India' building purchased by the state government.

Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled the demands in the assembly on the first day of the monsoon session today.

As per the budget presented for March 2026, the state's revenue deficit was projected at Rs 40,552 crore and the fiscal deficit was at Rs 1.50 lakh crore. The state's total debt is estimated to rise to Rs 11.02 lakh crore in 2026-27, which is considered a significant increase compared to the Rs 9.74 lakh crore debt for 2025-26.