ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Scraps Mandatory One-Year Service Bond For MBBS Graduates

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has scrapped the mandatory one-year service bond for MBBS students from medical colleges in the state in view of the "inverse ratio" of the limited number of such positions available to the graduating candidates. The decision to scrap the Social Responsibility Service (Bond Service) will benefit graduates from government-run, aided and municipal medical colleges, as well as private unaided colleges.

A Government Resolution (GR) dated July 23 said the only graduates who must still complete the bond are those who had already joined their allotted bond-service posting before the GR was issued.

Specifying the reason behind the move, the GR said that in view of the increased number of medical colleges in the state, the count of graduates every year, and the inverse ratio of the limited number of positions available across various government departments to provide bond service to these students, it cannot be made available to them within the stipulated time.

Consequently, despite being eligible, many candidates face difficulties in fulfilling the mandatory admission eligibility criteria for postgraduate medical courses due to the non-completion of their social responsibility service, it added.

Additionally, it has been observed that the newly graduated candidates complete the social responsibility service after their undergraduate medical degree (MBBS) solely to become eligible for postgraduate degree courses. As a result, they do not provide medical services at their assigned postings to their full potential. Since these candidates have only recently passed the MBBS course, they are also not sufficiently competent to render emergency services, according to the GR.

Following discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Public Health Department had submitted a proposal to the Medical Education and Drugs Department on July 9, 2025, to reconsider the policy.