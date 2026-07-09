Maharashtra Government Forms Committee For Uniform Civil Code Implementation In State
The committee will be headed by retired Justice Ranjana Desai, while the names of other members of this committee are yet to be finalised.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has taken an important step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Assembly that a seven-member high-level committee will be constituted to draft the UCC chaired under the leadership of retired Justice Ranjana Desai.
Fadnavis said that the names of other committee members are yet to be finalised.
Bill to be Introduced During Nagpur Session
Fadnavis told the House that this seven-member committee will conduct an in-depth study of the legal, social, and administrative aspects related to the UCC.
"It will submit a report containing its recommendations to the state government within the next six months. Based on this report, the government will prepare the final draft of the UCC," Fadnavis said.
Fadnavis stated that his government aims to introduce this UCC bill and pass it in both the Legislative Assembly and Council during the upcoming Winter Session in Nagpur. He emphasised that the government would adhere to all necessary constitutional and legal requirements at the time of implementation and take concrete steps to effectively enforce this code in Maharashtra.
Role of the Committee
The committee will conduct a comprehensive review of the state's existing personal, social, and administrative laws and draft a distinct UCC for Maharashtra. They are expected to take into account the state's social and cultural diversity. The committee will place special emphasis on ensuring equal legal rights for women in matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, property, and adoption.
Additionally, the report will be prepared after considering suggestions from various sections of society. Once the UCC is implemented, separate laws based on religion, caste, or sect will no longer apply to personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, property rights, and child adoption. Instead, a uniform legal framework will apply to all citizens of Maharashtra.