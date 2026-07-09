ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Government Forms Committee For Uniform Civil Code Implementation In State

Maharashtra government announced a 7-member committee to assess implementing the UCC in the state by winter session of the Legislative Assembly ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has taken an important step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Assembly that a seven-member high-level committee will be constituted to draft the UCC chaired under the leadership of retired Justice Ranjana Desai.

Fadnavis said that the names of other committee members are yet to be finalised.

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Fadnavis told the House that this seven-member committee will conduct an in-depth study of the legal, social, and administrative aspects related to the UCC.

"It will submit a report containing its recommendations to the state government within the next six months. Based on this report, the government will prepare the final draft of the UCC," Fadnavis said.