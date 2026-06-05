ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 2,267 Crore To Acquire Land For Nashik Kumbh Mela Project

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday approved Rs 2,267 crore for the acquisition of 191.21 acres of land reserved for the Sadhu Gram project for the 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. The government warned that diversion of the Kumbh project-linked funds for any other purpose would be treated as a serious financial irregularity inviting action against those responsible.

The Urban Development Department issued a government resolution (GR) sanctioning Rs 2,267 crore to the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority for acquisition of the land reserved within the civic corporation limits for the temporary township (Sadhu Gram) that will house seers and religious akharas (organisations of Hindu ascetics) during the mega congregation.

The GR stated that the approved amount includes compensation for acquisition of 191.21 acres of land and Rs 3 crore towards administrative expenditure connected with the acquisition process.

According to the government, around 377 acres had been reserved for Sadhu Gram and allied uses in the Nashik Development Plan-2017. Of this, nearly 94 acres have already been acquired, while the remaining land is required to be secured ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela.

The resolution directed that compensation payable to landowners be verified and transferred immediately through RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement, an electronic payment system). It fixed joint responsibility on the Nashik district collector and the city's municipal commissioner to ensure timely acquisition and possession of the land so that the project does not suffer delays.