ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Government Raises Cap For Rain-Hit Farmer Relief Assistance

Mumbai: In a major relief to farmers, who incurred huge losses due to heavy rainfall and floods, the Maharashtra government has increased the landholding limit to provide relief from two to three hectares, benefitting over six lakh additional farmers.

An assistance worth Rs 648.15 crore has been approved for this, state relief and rehabilitation minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said on Tuesday. Till date, the relief and rehabilitation department has approved funds worth Rs 8,139 crore to farmers affected by natural disasters in this year's Kharif season, he added.