Maharashtra Government Raises Cap For Rain-Hit Farmer Relief Assistance
The decision aims to cover greater number of rain-affected farmers and provide relief for larger area of damaged land, minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 6:31 PM IST
Mumbai: In a major relief to farmers, who incurred huge losses due to heavy rainfall and floods, the Maharashtra government has increased the landholding limit to provide relief from two to three hectares, benefitting over six lakh additional farmers.
An assistance worth Rs 648.15 crore has been approved for this, state relief and rehabilitation minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said on Tuesday. Till date, the relief and rehabilitation department has approved funds worth Rs 8,139 crore to farmers affected by natural disasters in this year's Kharif season, he added.
According to Patil, the decision will benefit a total of 6,12,177 farmers reeling under crop losses on 6,56,310.83 hectares of land across the state. "Earlier, these farmers were granted assistance for two hectares but now additional assistance will be given for an extra one hectare. This will provide a huge relief to the rain-affected farmers of the state. The decision aims to cover greater number of affected farmers and provide relief to larger area of damaged land," Patil said.
As per government data, division-wise fund allotment for crop losses are:
- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division - Rs 346,31,70,000 for crop losses on 3,88,101.13 hectares for 3,58,612 farmers in the districts of Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Hingoli and Nanded.
- Nagpur division - Rs 7,51,75,000 for loss of crops in an area of 7,698.25 hectares owned by 3,931 farmers across Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha and Gadchiroli districts.
- Nashik Division - Rs 59,36,13,000 for crop damage in 50,629 hectares of area for 53,835 farmers in Nashik, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar districts.
- Amravati Division - Rs 131,56,47,000 for 1,7,615 farmers in Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts.
- Pune Division - Rs 103,37,20,000 for crop damage in 70,418.89 hectares for 88,143 farmers in Solapur and Sangli districts.
- Konkan Region - Rs 2,16,000 for crop damage in 25.23 hectares for 11 farmers in Thane and Palghar districts.
