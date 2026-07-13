ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra's 'Ghost Hostels' Received Rs 1.62 Cr Govt Funding In Four Years: CAG Report

Mumbai: Dilapidated, locked buildings and dust-covered, empty beds. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has unmasked six "ghost hostels" in Maharashtra that quietly received Rs 1.62 crore in government funds over four years without housing a single student.

The CAG's compliance audit report 2024, tabled in the state legislature on July 10, highlighted serious deficiencies in infrastructure, safety, hygiene and financial management in government-run and aided hostels meant for students from backward and economically weaker sections.

"The Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance disbursed Rs 1.62 crore to non-functional entities over four years," the CAG report stated, describing the six institutions as "ghost hostels" and pointing to a blatant misappropriation of public funds.

As of March 2024, Maharashtra had 443 government-run and 2,388 government-aided hostels catering to 1,21,971 boys and 40,543 girls. The state spent Rs 2,321 crore on these hostels during the audit period.

The CAG's audit covered physical inspection of 18 government-run and 21 government-aided hostels. The report cited Modikhan Hostel in Jalna as one of the fraudulent institutions, noting that the building was dilapidated and locked with no signs of occupancy, though the records showed 38 students and a superintendent.

It noted that the state government continued to release Rs 18 lakh in honorariums to the hostel over four years.

As per the report, the CAG team found dusty beds with no occupants at a hostel, built for 24 students in Jafrabad (Jalna), and had uncovered similar "ghost" hostels at four in Jalna, and one each in Buldhana and Latur.

The auditor also flagged widespread shortcomings in government hostels, saying many lacked dining halls, libraries, computer laboratories, CCTV surveillance, daily newspapers, televisions and power backup.