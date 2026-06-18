Maharashtra Gang Behind Gold Loot At Refinery In Odisha's Talcher; Four Held, Two Injured In Encounter
Two gold robbers from Maharashtra sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter hours after robbery at a gold refinery in Talcher, reports Sangram Ranjan Nath.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Angul: Less than 24 hours after a gang posing as police officials looted gold and silver ornaments from a refinery in Odisha's Talcher, Angul Police claimed to have cracked the case, with the arrest of all four accused involved in the robbery. Two of the looters, both from Maharashtra, were injured in an encounter during a chase in Handapa area, police said on Thursday.
According to police, the encounter took place near Chheliapur forest under Handapa police limits early morning today when the accused allegedly opened fire while trying to evade arrest. When police retaliated, two accused identified as Sachin Mahadev Gejke and Prakash Madan, both residents of Maharashtra, sustained injuries. Sachin suffered a bullet injury on his right leg, while Prakash was shot in the left leg.
Both the injured were admitted to Angul District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.
Police said the accused had looted 230 grams of gold, 60 grams of gold ornaments and 700 grams of silver ornaments from Shri Balaji Gold and Silver Refinery at Hattatota Chhak in Talcher on Wednesday evening.
As per the information shared by police, three persons arrived at the refinery in a four-wheeler and allegedly identified themselves as police officers from Bhubaneswar. They told the owner that they have come for a raid, citing that illegal gold trading was taking place everyday.
After gaining the shop owner's trust, the accused allegedly took him and the gold meant for melting, claiming they were heading to Bhubaneswar for further inquiry. They later abandoned the shop owner near Caltax Chowk in Angul town and fled with the valuables.
Following the robbery, Angul Police launched a search operation under the supervision of SP Rahul Jain. Checkposts were set up across the district and CCTV footage was analysed to trace the movements of the suspects. Finally, police tracked the accused while they were heading towards Sambalpur. However, upon being intercepted near Handapa, the miscreants opened fire, leading to the encounter.
Speaking to media, SP Rahul Jain said, "An armed robbery took place at Shri Balaji Gold Refinery under Talcher police station. We received information that at around 6 PM, some miscreants came and kidnapped a person from the refinery along with gold and silver ornaments in a white car and fled towards Angul. After this, a district-wide operation was conducted. Neighbouring districts were also contacted."
CCTVs were checked thoroughly at night. The vehicle was found to be heading towards Sambalpur. While chasing the vehicle, two criminals first opened fire near Handapa forest. After this, two of them were seriously injured in the police firing and later admitted to a medical facility," SP Jain said.
"All accused involved in the robbery have been arrested and the stolen gold and silver ornaments have been recovered," he added.
The other two accused, identified as Rajesh Madane and Deba Prabhakar, also from Maharashtra, have also been arrested on the basis of a case registered at Talcher Police Station under relevant provisions of BNS and Arms Act.
"We have seized a firearm, ammunition, a mobile phone and the vehicle used in the crime," the official said.
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