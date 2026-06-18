ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Gang Behind Gold Loot At Refinery In Odisha's Talcher; Four Held, Two Injured In Encounter

Angul: Less than 24 hours after a gang posing as police officials looted gold and silver ornaments from a refinery in Odisha's Talcher, Angul Police claimed to have cracked the case, with the arrest of all four accused involved in the robbery. Two of the looters, both from Maharashtra, were injured in an encounter during a chase in Handapa area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the encounter took place near Chheliapur forest under Handapa police limits early morning today when the accused allegedly opened fire while trying to evade arrest. When police retaliated, two accused identified as Sachin Mahadev Gejke and Prakash Madan, both residents of Maharashtra, sustained injuries. Sachin suffered a bullet injury on his right leg, while Prakash was shot in the left leg.

Both the injured were admitted to Angul District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Police said the accused had looted 230 grams of gold, 60 grams of gold ornaments and 700 grams of silver ornaments from Shri Balaji Gold and Silver Refinery at Hattatota Chhak in Talcher on Wednesday evening.

As per the information shared by police, three persons arrived at the refinery in a four-wheeler and allegedly identified themselves as police officers from Bhubaneswar. They told the owner that they have come for a raid, citing that illegal gold trading was taking place everyday.

After gaining the shop owner's trust, the accused allegedly took him and the gold meant for melting, claiming they were heading to Bhubaneswar for further inquiry. They later abandoned the shop owner near Caltax Chowk in Angul town and fled with the valuables.