ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Four Labourers Trapped After Soil Collapses Inside 50-Foot Well In Solapur

Pandharpur: Four labourers got trapped after a part of the mud got fell on them while working in a 50-foot-deep well in progress in Pandharpur tehsil of Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday.

This incident occurred around 10 am in Ambe village in the upper region of Yallama Devi temple, where the process of digging the well was going on in the farmer's field. According to locals, the process of digging the well was in its final stages and was supposed to be finished on Sunday.

It happened that when the four people were at the bottom of the well measuring something, a 15-20 feet high hill of soil and rocks collapsed on them and trapped them. The four trapped labourers include Siddheshwar Dattu Ghadge (35) and Mangesh Govind More (40) from Ranjani village and Tanaji Ghodke (55) and Abasaheb Bhiwa Ghodke (55) from Anwali village in Pandharpur tehsil, the officials informed.

After obtaining the information, officials of the tehsil, police, and district administration immediately reached the scene and began a rescue operation by removing the debris with the help of JCB machines.

The rescue operation has been going on for more than five hours now, and NDRF teams have also been called in by the administration to aid in the rescue operation, as stated by an official, who added that four ambulances have been made available at the scene. President of the Municipal Council Pranita Bhalke (Bharatiya) has also reached the location of the accident.