ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Forest Dept On Monkey Catching Spree Ahead Of 'Dhwajarohan' Ceremony In Nashik

A monkey in a cage ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: Maharashtra's Forest Department is busy catching monkeys in Nashik ahead of the 'Dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Trimbakeshwar.

The 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is scheduled at Trimbakeshwar on October 31 at 12:02 pm. With President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries slated to attend the event, the Forest Department is leaving nothing to chance and is on a monkey catching spree. Sources said 35 rhesus macaques (red-faced monkeys) have already been captured. The exercise is aimed at reducing monkey attacks on humans which has emerged as a major cause of concern at Trimbakeshwar—home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

The municipal hospital at Trimbakeshwar recorded 512 instances of monkey bites over the last year and a half. To ensure the rituals during the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony are conducted as per scheduled and sans any hindrance, the Forest Department recently launched a monkey capture drive. Forest Department personnel engaged in the exercise (ETV Bharat) "The operation is being carried out in areas including the foothills of the Brahmagiri mountain, the Kushavarta Tirtha, the main road, the Ganesh Temple, Namdev Bhavan, and the Krishna Temple. It will continue till October 29," said Forest Department official Shekhar Devkar.