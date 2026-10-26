Maharashtra Forest Dept On Monkey Catching Spree Ahead Of 'Dhwajarohan' Ceremony In Nashik
The 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is scheduled at Trimbakeshwar on October 31 at 12:02 pm.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Nashik: Maharashtra's Forest Department is busy catching monkeys in Nashik ahead of the 'Dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Trimbakeshwar.
The 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is scheduled at Trimbakeshwar on October 31 at 12:02 pm. With President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries slated to attend the event, the Forest Department is leaving nothing to chance and is on a monkey catching spree. Sources said 35 rhesus macaques (red-faced monkeys) have already been captured. The exercise is aimed at reducing monkey attacks on humans which has emerged as a major cause of concern at Trimbakeshwar—home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
The municipal hospital at Trimbakeshwar recorded 512 instances of monkey bites over the last year and a half. To ensure the rituals during the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony are conducted as per scheduled and sans any hindrance, the Forest Department recently launched a monkey capture drive.
"The operation is being carried out in areas including the foothills of the Brahmagiri mountain, the Kushavarta Tirtha, the main road, the Ganesh Temple, Namdev Bhavan, and the Krishna Temple. It will continue till October 29," said Forest Department official Shekhar Devkar.
Devkar said the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council and local councilors had submitted a written request to the Forest Department to address the monkey menace at the holy place. "With the flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for October 31 in the presence of the President, we are carrying out the rescue operation to ensure the monkeys do not disrupt the rituals," he said.
Devkar said a team comprising 15 forest guards and volunteers has been formed for the purpose, and 35 monkeys have already been safely captured using scientific methods. "Once the flag-hoisting ceremony concludes, they will be released back into their natural habitat," he said.
Devkar advised devotees vising Trimbakeshwar not to feed monkeys out of misplaced compassion. "Doing so alters their natural behavior and makes them aggressive. Under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, feeding wild animals is a punishable offence. Therefore, we urge devotees in the Trimbakeshwar area not to feed the monkeys," he said.
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