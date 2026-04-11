ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Female Cops Go Undercover, Expose Alleged Abuse At Nashik IT Company; SIT Formed

Nashik: To investigate alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at a Nashik-based IT company, the Nashik Police have appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT has registered 9 First Information Reports (FIRs) and has arrested 6 suspects so far in this matter.

According to the SIT, several female police officers risked their lives and worked undercover to expose the alleged corporate racket. The six people have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Covert Operation Uncovers Racket

This covert operation ultimately uncovered a shocking case of alleged atrocities against women inside a reputed multinational company. The case surfaced after multiple women spoke out against the alleged injustice.

Following these revelations, authorities received complaints that women were being subjected to abuse at the company. Taking serious cognisance, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik appointed Deputy Commissioner Monika Raut to lead the probe and crack the case.

Undercover Team And Investigation

Initially, gathering evidence related to the alleged racket proved challenging for the police. In response, a small team of 7, including 3 female officers, was formed. Their meticulous investigation built further on earlier efforts, exposing the case. Female officers earned victims' trust and helped uncover the alleged wrongdoing, leading to FIRs and arrests.

To strengthen the operation, police said that, acting on the Commissioner’s orders, female officers went undercover, posing as job seekers to infiltrate the company. They remained present at suspected locations, closely monitoring the accused while risking their personal safety.