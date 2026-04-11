Maharashtra: Female Cops Go Undercover, Expose Alleged Abuse At Nashik IT Company; SIT Formed
Female officers’ undercover operation exposes alleged abuse at Nashik IT firm; SIT formed, nine FIRs filed, six accused arrested by police.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Nashik: To investigate alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at a Nashik-based IT company, the Nashik Police have appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT has registered 9 First Information Reports (FIRs) and has arrested 6 suspects so far in this matter.
According to the SIT, several female police officers risked their lives and worked undercover to expose the alleged corporate racket. The six people have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Covert Operation Uncovers Racket
This covert operation ultimately uncovered a shocking case of alleged atrocities against women inside a reputed multinational company. The case surfaced after multiple women spoke out against the alleged injustice.
Following these revelations, authorities received complaints that women were being subjected to abuse at the company. Taking serious cognisance, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik appointed Deputy Commissioner Monika Raut to lead the probe and crack the case.
Undercover Team And Investigation
Initially, gathering evidence related to the alleged racket proved challenging for the police. In response, a small team of 7, including 3 female officers, was formed. Their meticulous investigation built further on earlier efforts, exposing the case. Female officers earned victims' trust and helped uncover the alleged wrongdoing, leading to FIRs and arrests.
To strengthen the operation, police said that, acting on the Commissioner’s orders, female officers went undercover, posing as job seekers to infiltrate the company. They remained present at suspected locations, closely monitoring the accused while risking their personal safety.
Throughout their undercover work, they collected evidence on the accused's alleged modus operandi and behaviour within the office, including interactions with female employees. In some instances, audio and video evidence were recorded. The officers maintained their undercover presence for 10 consecutive days, often staying late into the night. Additionally, CCTV footage from around 30 locations within the office premises was examined.
Modus Operandi Of The Accused
As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that certain team leaders allegedly misused their positions by gaining the trust of female job applicants. They reportedly offered the women quick promotions or promised high-ranking roles in Pune or Mumbai.
Building on these findings, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke said that, under the pretext of company trips, the women were allegedly taken to resorts or water parks. The accused then manipulated them emotionally, leading to physical relationships and subsequent pressure for religious conversion, according to the investigating officer.
Political Protest And Demands
Meanwhile, following the revelations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest at the company premises on Friday. The situation escalated when the management initially refused to accept their memorandum. Protesters later entered the premises, staged a sit-in, and raised slogans. The agitation ended after the management agreed to accept the memorandum. During the protest, BJP workers demanded that the police verify all employees at the company.
Investigation Ongoing
The investigation is still on. Police said the incidents are believed to have occurred over four years, between 2022 and 2026, and that more accused may be identified as the investigation progresses. State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken serious cognisance of the case and ordered a thorough inquiry. The SIT has since begun a detailed investigation.
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