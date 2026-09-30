ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra FDA Tightens Infant Food Norms, Says No Free Samples, Gifts Or Influencer Promotion

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday issued a comprehensive compliance order on food items such as formula milk intended for infant nutrition, including displaying instructions like "Mother's Milk is Best for Your Baby".

The food safety watchdog stipulated fines up to Rs 10 lakh for violations like misleading advertisements and substandard food, and insisted advertising of formula milk and infant foods, free samples, gifts, cashback, influencer promotion and social-media promotion are prohibited.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the order applies to infant milk foods, follow-up formula, complementary and traditional baby foods, foods for special medical purposes, and feeding bottles - from manufacturers to e-commerce platforms.

"Every package must display "IMPORTANT NOTICE & MOTHER'S MILK IS BEST FOR YOUR BABY" prominently on the front. Complementary foods are to be introduced only after six months. Images of infants or women are prohibited, as are terms such as "humanised," "maternalised," "complete food," and "health food"," Mundhe stated.

It must include feeding instructions and state that complementary foods should be started only after six months (of baby's birth), the IAS officer insisted.

The order has come into immediate effect and applies to every manufacturer, brand owner, importer, repacker, distributor, retailer, pharmacy, hospital supplier and e-commerce platform dealing in infant formula, milk food, follow-up formula, complementary baby food, traditional food, food for special medical purposes for infants and feeding bottles, he said.

Mundhe said infants and children below two years of age are among the most vulnerable consumers. They cannot decide for themselves what they should consume and their parents depend on product labelling and advice from healthcare professionals, he argued. He said misleading advertising or operating without a licence could attract fine up to Rs10 lakh.