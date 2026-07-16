Maharashtra FDA Suspends Parsi Dairy Farm Licence, Seizes Adulterated Milk, Fake Paneer And Gutkha In Mumbai Crackdown
According to the FDA, the drive targeted dairies, milk vendors and retail outlets found violating food safety regulations.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carried out a three-day enforcement drive across Mumbai from July 14 to July 16. The FDA took action against food businesses for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms.
The crackdown led to the suspension of the FSSAI licence of the well-known Parsi Dairy Farm in south Mumbai, the arrest of two milk vendors for allegedly tampering with milk packets, the destruction of over 1,600 litres of milk, and the seizure of suspected fake paneer, cheese and banned gutkha.
According to the FDA, the drive targeted dairies, milk vendors and retail outlets found violating food safety regulations. During an inspection at Parsi Dairy Farm Pvt. Ltd. in Marine Lines, FDA officials found several hygiene violations in the production unit. Authorities alleged that the facility had mould on walls, fly infestation, lacked insect-proof nets and failed to display "best before" information on several products.
In a joint operation conducted early Wednesday by the FDA and the Crime Branch's Unit-11 in Goregaon (West), two milk vendors were arrested for allegedly opening sealed milk packets, tampering with their contents and selling the milk.
Officials seized 822 milk packets containing 558 litres of milk, which were later destroyed. A case has been registered at Goregaon Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act.
During an inspection of M/s Sufi Dairy in Govandi, the FDA found that pasteurised buffalo milk was allegedly being sold from open containers instead of sealed packages, in violation of food safety regulations. Officials destroyed 1,683 litres of milk on the spot and issued a notice directing the dairy to suspend its business operations.
At M/s Agrawal Enterprises in Mulund, FDA officials seized 61.25 kg of cheese and suspected fake paneer during a raid. The samples have been sent for laboratory analysis, and further action will be taken based on the test results.
In another operation, FDA officials seized banned gutkha and pan masala worth approximately Rs 1.27 lakh from a retail outlet in Malad. A criminal case has been registered at Malad Police Station.
The FDA also announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered "Food & Drug Grievance Portal" to enable citizens to report complaints related to adulterated, counterfeit, or unsafe food products.
The portal allows users to file complaints in Marathi, Hindi or English, either by typing or through voice input, making it easier for consumers to report food safety violations.
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