ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra FDA Suspends Parsi Dairy Farm Licence, Seizes Adulterated Milk, Fake Paneer And Gutkha In Mumbai Crackdown

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carried out a three-day enforcement drive across Mumbai from July 14 to July 16. The FDA took action against food businesses for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

The crackdown led to the suspension of the FSSAI licence of the well-known Parsi Dairy Farm in south Mumbai, the arrest of two milk vendors for allegedly tampering with milk packets, the destruction of over 1,600 litres of milk, and the seizure of suspected fake paneer, cheese and banned gutkha.

Maharashtra FDA Suspends Parsi Dairy Farm Licence, Seizes Adulterated Milk, Fake Paneer And Gutkha In Mumbai Crackdown (ETV Bharat)

According to the FDA, the drive targeted dairies, milk vendors and retail outlets found violating food safety regulations. During an inspection at Parsi Dairy Farm Pvt. Ltd. in Marine Lines, FDA officials found several hygiene violations in the production unit. Authorities alleged that the facility had mould on walls, fly infestation, lacked insect-proof nets and failed to display "best before" information on several products.

In a joint operation conducted early Wednesday by the FDA and the Crime Branch's Unit-11 in Goregaon (West), two milk vendors were arrested for allegedly opening sealed milk packets, tampering with their contents and selling the milk.