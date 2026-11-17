Maharashtra FDA Shuts Businesses Of 5 Food Outlets, Suspends Four Licences Over Norm Violations
The FDA carried out raids against the storage and sale of prohibited food products.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Mumbai: Stepping up its enforcement drive, the Maharashtra FDA has served 'stop business' notices on five food establishments, suspended four licences and seized food stock worth over Rs 1.97 crore during inspections carried out across the state, officials said on Tuesday.
The latest Food and Drug Administration (FDA) action covered establishments in Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nagpur districts, among others, over alleged violations of safety norms and hygiene lapses. The regulator also carried out raids against the storage and sale of prohibited food products.
The FDA seized 97,578 kg of wet dates and cinnamon worth Rs 1.11 crore from a godown operated by Shri Sadhak Stockage (Fresh Max) in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane area over suspected mislabelling and substandard quality, said the officials.
In Palghar, officials seized 59,496 kg of unlabelled areca nuts (supari) worth Rs 68.71 lakh from two trucks parked along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The stock was sealed and placed in the custody of the FDA. In Mumbai, the food safety authority seized dietary supplement products worth Rs 5.59 lakh containing nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), a prohibited ingredient, from Rahul Distributors and Amritlal and Brothers, they said.
The FDA seized 870 pouches of 15 types of prohibited products, including gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco, worth Rs 3,584 from two shops in Kandivali (West), Mumbai. Police have registered an FIR in the matter.
In Akkalkot town in Solapur district, the regulator seized 829 kg of kandi pedha (a traditional milk-based sweet) and sweet halwa worth Rs 2.50 lakh from Rangoli Sweet Mart over unhygienic storage, labelling violations and suspected substandard quality. The food licence of the establishment was suspended, according to the officials.
The regulatory agency ordered the closure of four shops located opposite the Swami Samarth Temple in Akkalkot -- Samarth Sweet Stall, Patil Sweet Shop, Rangoli Sweet Mart and Salim Makandar Pedha Stall -- over violations. The registration of Gurukrupa Puja Bhandar was suspended.
The FDA served 'stop business' notices on five establishments in Pune's Khau Galli for operating without valid food safety licences or registrations. These are Classic Club Sandwich, Shri Krishna Chhole Bhature, A-1 Sandwich, Let's Barbeque and Shri Krishna Chowpatty.
In Mumbai, the licences of Sai Kitchen, operating as Big Fat Munk in Ghatkopar East, and Sujit Creamy Creation, operating as 7th Heaven in Jogeshwari East, were suspended with immediate effect, said the officials. The FDA said Sai Kitchen was found operating in unhygienic conditions, with insects present and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food stored together. It also lacked safety equipment and employee medical records.
In Nagpur district, the licence of Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan in Koradi was suspended after its Mysore Pak (a ghee-laden sweet) sample was declared unsafe by food analysts.
In Thane district's Mumbra town, the FDA seized food stock worth Rs 4.58 lakh, including ghee, vanaspati, sunflower oil, mawa, sugar and bakery ingredients, from Sagar Sweet and Bakery. It also seized 36 kg of Aflatoon sweet (a baked item) worth Rs 18,000 from another outlet of the firm.
The agency also took action against establishments in Thane and Palghar districts for violating hygiene and food safety requirements. In the Amravati division, the FDA seized prohibited stock worth Rs 6.94 lakh and two vehicles during inspections of seven establishments. Four persons were arrested in this connection, said the officials.
In the Nashik division, prohibited stock worth Rs 5,961 and one vehicle were seized during inspections of two establishments, while two persons were arrested, they added.
Read More