ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra FDA Launches AI-Enabled Portal For Public Complaints Against Food Safety Violations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an AI-enabled grievance redressal portal for citizens to report adulterated, unsafe or mislabelled food to the authorities.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the launch of the portal through social media.

The AI-enabled platform, having auto assignment, auto escalation and built-in accountability with traceability features, will ensure that citizens' grievances reach a Food Safety Officer and necessary follow-up action is taken as per law.

One of the standout features of the portal is that users can simply speak into the platform, which will prepare a structured complaint automatically.

The users can either type or speak about their grievance in Marathi, Hindi or English, after which the details of the complaint will be reviewed with the help of AI before assigning the same to a Food Safety Officer for investigation and further action. The portal also enables the complainants to track the status of their complaints online.