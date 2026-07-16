Maharashtra FDA Launches AI-Enabled Portal For Public Complaints Against Food Safety Violations
The platform comes with auto assignment, auto escalation and built-in accountability with traceability features.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an AI-enabled grievance redressal portal for citizens to report adulterated, unsafe or mislabelled food to the authorities.
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the launch of the portal through social media.
The AI-enabled platform, having auto assignment, auto escalation and built-in accountability with traceability features, will ensure that citizens' grievances reach a Food Safety Officer and necessary follow-up action is taken as per law.
One of the standout features of the portal is that users can simply speak into the platform, which will prepare a structured complaint automatically.
The users can either type or speak about their grievance in Marathi, Hindi or English, after which the details of the complaint will be reviewed with the help of AI before assigning the same to a Food Safety Officer for investigation and further action. The portal also enables the complainants to track the status of their complaints online.
Since assuming charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner over a month ago, Mundhe has been spearheading a massive crackdown against food safety violations across the state. The launch of the portal is being seen as part of the FDA's intensified efforts under Mundhe's leadership to ensure food safety and public health.
The FDA has conducted raids on manufacturers, wholesalers, eateries and retailers dealing in everything from milk, milk products and sweets to spices, edible oils, packaged foods and meat products. Stern action, including temporary closure of businesses, was taken where serious violations were detected. Recently, the FDA suspended the food business licences of three leading restaurants in Mumbai after inspections found serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms despite repeated opportunities for compliance.
The FDA is also going to take strong enforcement measures against the sale of prohibited items near schools, and will roll out food standards for educational institutions covering quality, nutrition norms and recommended diets for students.
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