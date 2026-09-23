ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Farmer Writes Letter To CM Devendra Fadnavis With His Blood To Seek Drought Relief

Buldhana: A farmer from Bawanbir in Maharashtra's Buldhana district wrote a letter with his own blood, urging the government to declare a drought in the affected districts and provide compensation.

Vishal Murukh has addressed the letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and submitted it at the Sangrampur Tehsil office on Tuesday. For the letter, Murukh had blood drawn from his hand into a syringe before using it to write on a sheet of paper.

"Let me take my own life", the letter reads. Murukh explained that he had sown crops for the Kharif season using borrowed money and high-interest loans. "The dearth of rain caused the crops to wither away and I could not harvest even a single grain," he said.

The mounting debt burden, uncertainty regarding the next season, and the responsibility of supporting his family, left Murukh with immense mental stress, compelling him to take such a step out of despair.