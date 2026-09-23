Maharashtra Farmer Writes Letter To CM Devendra Fadnavis With His Blood To Seek Drought Relief
Vishal Murukh has written the letter with his blood to draw the attention of the state government on the plight of farmers, reports Nilesh Raut.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Buldhana: A farmer from Bawanbir in Maharashtra's Buldhana district wrote a letter with his own blood, urging the government to declare a drought in the affected districts and provide compensation.
Vishal Murukh has addressed the letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and submitted it at the Sangrampur Tehsil office on Tuesday. For the letter, Murukh had blood drawn from his hand into a syringe before using it to write on a sheet of paper.
"Let me take my own life", the letter reads. Murukh explained that he had sown crops for the Kharif season using borrowed money and high-interest loans. "The dearth of rain caused the crops to wither away and I could not harvest even a single grain," he said.
The mounting debt burden, uncertainty regarding the next season, and the responsibility of supporting his family, left Murukh with immense mental stress, compelling him to take such a step out of despair.
Many parts of Buldhana district are affected with shortage of rainfall, plunging farmers into acute financial crisis. The farmers are in distress as to how to repay their loans due to lack of crops.
Following this, farmers have taken out protest rallies demanding that the government declare a drought in affected districts and provide a comprehensive relief measures along with a financial assistance for loss of their crops.
"Farmers in Bawanbir and surrounding villages are deeply concerned over the prolonged dry spell that has severely damaged several crops. We need farm loan waivers, financial compensation and water supply through tanks. We are looking to the administration for assistance," said Murukh.
Through the letter, written with his own blood, Murukh aims to draw the attention of the state government on the plight of farmers.
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