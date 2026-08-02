Maharashtra: Family Of 3 Dies By Suicide, Police Say Financial Distress Can Be The Reason
According to preliminary information, the three took the extreme step of ending their lives by burning coal inside the house and inhaling toxic fumes generated.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Pimpri: A family originally from Kerala died by suicide due to financial hardship in the Morwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Friday night (July 31). The head of the family, Vinod Pillai (50), his wife Sirija Pillai (45), and their daughter Purnima Pillai (19) all lost their lives in this incident.
The Pillai family lived in a rented apartment at Karishma Glory Society in Morwadi. According to preliminary information, the three took the extreme step of ending their lives by burning coal inside the house and inhaling the toxic fumes generated. Suspicion arose when no movement was observed from the house for a prolonged period.
Sirija Pillai worked as a coordinator at a reputed English-medium school in Morwadi. When she failed to report for work, her colleagues tried to contact her. Upon receiving no response, relatives were informed. When the relatives arrived, they found the door locked from the inside. Upon opening the door, all three were found unconscious.
On being informed, the Sant Tukaram Nagar police rushed the trio to YCM Hospital. All three passed away during treatment.
During the inspection of the scene, the police recovered a suicide note, coal, and other significant evidence. The suicide note mentions that this extreme step was taken due to financial distress and states, "No one should be held responsible for our suicide."
Additionally, the investigation has revealed that Vinod had ordered a specific chemical substance online a few days prior, and that transaction is also being investigated. Preliminary inquiries indicate that Vinod had sought financial assistance from various government offices and the state secretariat. He had been employed at John Deere until November 2024, but his financial crisis deepened after losing his job.
Burdened by mounting debt, he sold his own home and moved into a rented house in Morwadi. Preliminary findings suggest he took this extreme step because his situation failed to improve. Vinod held a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Ahmedabad while his daughter, Purnima, was a second-year Computer Science student at MIT College in Chinchwad. Sirija worked in the education sector.
Senior Police Inspector Suhas Avhad of the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station said, "While financial distress appears to be the primary cause, the investigation is proceeding from all angles. We are thoroughly examining online transactions, bank records, loan details, mobile phone data, and other technical aspects. The suicide note is also being analyzed, and every point mentioned in it is being verified. We are investigating whether there are any other underlying reasons for the incident. Further legal action will be taken once all evidence has been gathered."
The Sant Tukaram Nagar Police has registered a case of accidental death, and the investigation is continuing under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Suhas Avhad.
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