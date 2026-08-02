ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Family Of 3 Dies By Suicide, Police Say Financial Distress Can Be The Reason

Pimpri: A family originally from Kerala died by suicide due to financial hardship in the Morwadi area of ​​Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Friday night (July 31). The head of the family, Vinod Pillai (50), his wife Sirija Pillai (45), and their daughter Purnima Pillai (19) all lost their lives in this incident.

The Pillai family lived in a rented apartment at Karishma Glory Society in Morwadi. According to preliminary information, the three took the extreme step of ending their lives by burning coal inside the house and inhaling the toxic fumes generated. Suspicion arose when no movement was observed from the house for a prolonged period.

Sirija Pillai worked as a coordinator at a reputed English-medium school in Morwadi. When she failed to report for work, her colleagues tried to contact her. Upon receiving no response, relatives were informed. When the relatives arrived, they found the door locked from the inside. Upon opening the door, all three were found unconscious.

On being informed, the Sant Tukaram Nagar police rushed the trio to YCM Hospital. All three passed away during treatment.

During the inspection of the scene, the police recovered a suicide note, coal, and other significant evidence. The suicide note mentions that this extreme step was taken due to financial distress and states, "No one should be held responsible for our suicide."