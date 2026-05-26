ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Family Insures Entire Village Of 3,500 People To Celebrate Son's Wedding

Nanded: Although most modern marriages are characterized by opulent festivities costing millions of rupees, one family from the Kandhar taluka of Maharashtra has taken a radically different route.

During the auspicious occasion of the wedding between the groom named Siddheshwar and his wife-to-be, Manjusha, the Pethkar family from the village of Bahadarpura decided to move away from traditional extravagance towards an innovative endeavour that can serve as an excellent benchmark for social responsibility.

This involves providing accident insurance to all the villagers living in their village, numbering about 3,500 people. The family members said the initiative is intended to help create a safety net for all the citizens of Bahadarpura against any kind of unexpected accident and its subsequent financial implications.

This unique gesture of security becomes more important considering the rural setting, where a health issue can plunge a family into debt. This gesture turns a personal event into an event of tremendous importance to the entire community.