Maharashtra Family Insures Entire Village Of 3,500 People To Celebrate Son's Wedding
This unique gesture of security becomes more important considering the rural setting, where a health issue can plunge a family into debt.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 9:22 PM IST
Nanded: Although most modern marriages are characterized by opulent festivities costing millions of rupees, one family from the Kandhar taluka of Maharashtra has taken a radically different route.
During the auspicious occasion of the wedding between the groom named Siddheshwar and his wife-to-be, Manjusha, the Pethkar family from the village of Bahadarpura decided to move away from traditional extravagance towards an innovative endeavour that can serve as an excellent benchmark for social responsibility.
This involves providing accident insurance to all the villagers living in their village, numbering about 3,500 people. The family members said the initiative is intended to help create a safety net for all the citizens of Bahadarpura against any kind of unexpected accident and its subsequent financial implications.
This unique gesture of security becomes more important considering the rural setting, where a health issue can plunge a family into debt. This gesture turns a personal event into an event of tremendous importance to the entire community.
The gesture was received with great appreciation by the local villagers, who view the future with increased assurance. The visitors were also highly impressed by the gesture of social bonding made by the couple. Thinking about their decision, the new couple realised that marriage is more than a personal affair; it is a chance for them to pay back to society, which brought them up.
Similar sentiments were expressed by Anup Pethkar, who is a part of the Pethkar family. Speaking of this, he emphasised that it was done out of the intention to make sure that everyone in the village stays safe during difficult times.
He made a call to all the people involved to think of using their money on celebrations for other more productive purposes that would create a positive impact on society. Through such an approach, the family has succeeded in making sure that the marriage of Siddheshwar and Manjusha is something much more than just a celebration.