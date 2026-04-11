Maharashtra: Erroneous HIV Report Costs Pregnant Woman Her Marriage, Health Dept Orders Probe
The woman was tested positive for HIV at a govt health centre. However, subsequent tests confirmed she was negative, reports Neeta Kolhatkar.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Solapur: An incorrect HIV positive diagnosis caused a pregnant woman from Maharashtra's Solapur immense mental trauma.
It all started when the woman got a routine medical check-up at the Government ICTC Centre in Akluj in August, 2024. Much to her shock, her blood test report showed that she had tested positive for HIV.
All hell broke loose on the woman after she showed the report to her husband and in-laws who grew suspicious of her and threw her out of her home. The woman went to her paternal house. Her parents and other family, unconvinced with the blood test report, got her tested at several government and private health centres.
But now the tests showed she was HIV negative. The woman, who said she was administered unnecessary drugs, has demanded justice and said she must be compensated for the mental trauma she had to undergo at the cost of her marriage.
Outraged by the appalling incident, social activists approached the office of the District Civil Surgeon and demanded strict action against the staff responsible for issuing the erroneous HIV-positive report.
Social activist Yogesh Pawar, accompanied the woman to the office of District Civil Surgeon Dr Varsha Doiphode demanding an explanation. Pawar raised serious questions regarding the negligence of the ICTC. Dr Doiphode said has appointed a three-member inquiry committee to probe the matter. She stated that an HIV test report, once confirmed as positive, does not subsequently turn negative, underscoring the gravity of a potential error in diagnosis.
Pawar said tests on the woman were conducted at accredited laboratories, and all reports returned negative results. Specifically, HIV-PCR and Viral Load tests performed at SDH Solapur, an ICTC centre, and Hindlabs recorded the conclusion, "RNA Not Detected." Social activists have warned that they will stage a protest in front of the Chief Minister's Office on May 1 if justice is not served to the woman.
Dr Doiphode said the woman had filed a written complaint. "We will conduct a detailed inquiry, as this is a serious issue. Moreover, it is binding on us to conduct a thorough investigation since the complainant has written to us stating, her marriage has been adversely impacted due to the results. We assure, strict action will be taken against the person responsible for the grave error," she said.
Dr Doiphode further said, "We will take steps to help her salvage her marriage, as she has stated in her complaint."
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