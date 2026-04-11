ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Erroneous HIV Report Costs Pregnant Woman Her Marriage, Health Dept Orders Probe

Solapur: An incorrect HIV positive diagnosis caused a pregnant woman from Maharashtra's Solapur immense mental trauma.



It all started when the woman got a routine medical check-up at the Government ICTC Centre in Akluj in August, 2024. Much to her shock, her blood test report showed that she had tested positive for HIV.

All hell broke loose on the woman after she showed the report to her husband and in-laws who grew suspicious of her and threw her out of her home. The woman went to her paternal house. Her parents and other family, unconvinced with the blood test report, got her tested at several government and private health centres.

But now the tests showed she was HIV negative. The woman, who said she was administered unnecessary drugs, has demanded justice and said she must be compensated for the mental trauma she had to undergo at the cost of her marriage.