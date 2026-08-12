ETV Bharat / state

Sixty-Year-Old Held For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Girl In Maharashtra

Baramati/Jejuri: Maharashtra Police claimed to have booked a 60-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in the Kolvihire area of Purandar Taluka in Maharashtra’s Pune district. A case has been registered at Jejuri Police Station.

Officials said the accused, identified as Zumbar Sitaram Khomne, the Kolvihire resident, has been arrested in connection with the case, which involves a 10-year-old victim.

“The case has been registered under Crime Register No. 227/2026 against Zumbar Sitaram Khomne, a resident of Kolvihire. The complaint includes serious charges of sexual assault, and he is booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” they said.