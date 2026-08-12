Sixty-Year-Old Held For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Girl In Maharashtra
Maharashtra Police booked and arrested a 60-year-old man in Kolvihire, Pune district, in a case of alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Baramati/Jejuri: Maharashtra Police claimed to have booked a 60-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in the Kolvihire area of Purandar Taluka in Maharashtra’s Pune district. A case has been registered at Jejuri Police Station.
Officials said the accused, identified as Zumbar Sitaram Khomne, the Kolvihire resident, has been arrested in connection with the case, which involves a 10-year-old victim.
“The case has been registered under Crime Register No. 227/2026 against Zumbar Sitaram Khomne, a resident of Kolvihire. The complaint includes serious charges of sexual assault, and he is booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” they said.
Initial probe indicated the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Kolvihire village at around 12:30 p.m. on August 11, 2026 (Tuesday). The accused is alleged to have assaulted the child by luring her, taking advantage of her age.
Citing the complaint, police said the family learned of the incident and approached the police station to file a case.
“We registered the case and moved to arrest the accused. The investigation is under way under the supervision of Police Inspector Ravindra Patil of Jejuri Police Station. More details will be revealed once the probe is over,” said Police Sub-Inspector Rane.
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