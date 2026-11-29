ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde Assures Vinod Kambli Of Medical Help, Expenses For Children's Education

Vinod Kambli greets Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. ( X| @mieknathshinde )

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli met Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde to seek assistance for the difficult situation he is facing. Shinde has promised Kambli that he would bear all medical expenses and took responsibility for the education of his two children — Jesus Kambli and Johanna Kambli.

Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt, his children and world-renowned pitch curator of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Nadeem Memon, were present at Nanadanvan in Mumbai, the official residence of Shinde, on this occasion on Saturday.

"Vinod Kambli has developed a blood clot in his brain, putting him at risk of repeated strokes. As a result, he is experiencing memory loss and other health problems. He said that he would need prolonged treatment to cope with this illness," Shinde shared in an X post. "I assured him and his family that he would receive all necessary treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane and be fully cured, and that #ShivSena would also take responsibility for his two children's education, ensuring that their studies were not disrupted," he added to the post.