Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde Assures Vinod Kambli Of Medical Help, Expenses For Children's Education
The ex-cricketer has developed a blood clot in his brain with the risk of repeated strokes, and would need prolonged treatment to cope with it.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli met Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde to seek assistance for the difficult situation he is facing. Shinde has promised Kambli that he would bear all medical expenses and took responsibility for the education of his two children — Jesus Kambli and Johanna Kambli.
Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt, his children and world-renowned pitch curator of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Nadeem Memon, were present at Nanadanvan in Mumbai, the official residence of Shinde, on this occasion on Saturday.
"Vinod Kambli has developed a blood clot in his brain, putting him at risk of repeated strokes. As a result, he is experiencing memory loss and other health problems. He said that he would need prolonged treatment to cope with this illness," Shinde shared in an X post.
📍 #मुंबई | माजी भारतीय क्रिकेटपटू विनोद कांबळी आणि त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांनी आज नंदनवन या शासकीय निवासस्थानी येऊन माझी सदिच्छा भेट घेतली. विनोद कांबळी यांच्या मेंदूमध्ये रक्ताची गाठ झाल्याने त्यांना वारंवार ब्रेन स्ट्रोक येण्याचा धोका निर्माण झाला आहे. या त्रासामुळे स्मरणशक्ती कमी होणे आणि इतर आरोग्यविषयक समस्यांचा त्यांना सामना करावा लागत आहे. या आजाराचा सामना करण्यासाठी प्रदीर्घ उपचारांची गरज असल्याचे त्याने यावेळी सांगितले. ठाण्यातील ज्युपिटर रुग्णालयात त्याच्यावर लागतील ते सर्व उपचार करून त्याला पूर्णपणे बरे करण्यात येईल तसेच त्याच्या दोन्ही मुलांची शैक्षणिक जबाबदारी देखील #शिवसेना पक्षाच्या वतीने घेऊन त्यांच्या शिक्षणात खंड पडू देणार नाही असे त्याला आणि त्याच्या कुटुंबियांना याप्रसंगी आश्वस्त केले. यावेळी विनोद कांबळी यांच्या पत्नी अँड्रिया हेविट, त्यांची मुले जीजस कांबळी आणि जोहाना कांबळी तसेच एमसीएचे जगविख्यात पीच क्युरेटर नदीम मेमन उपस्थित होते. #VinodKambli #Cricket #Shivsena #Mumbai #EknathShinde #Maharashtra @Shivsenaofc— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 28, 2026
"I assured him and his family that he would receive all necessary treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane and be fully cured, and that #ShivSena would also take responsibility for his two children's education, ensuring that their studies were not disrupted," he added to the post.
Vinod Kambli has played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India. He scored 1,084 runs at an average of 54.20 in Test cricket, which includes four centuries and three half-centuries. His ODI score stands at 2,477 runs with an average of 32.59, including two centuries and 14 half-centuries.
In September, a video of him went viral on social media, showing him at an old-age centre in Thane for psychotherapy and other treatments.
Mahesh Naik, founder of the centre, named Nidan The Mukti, said Kambli is a 'hero' for them, and he can 'stay with them for as many days as he wants, completely free of cost'.
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