Maharashtra Drought: Farmers Fear Purity Of Milk Likely To Suffer As They Have To Compromise On Fodder
Marathwada fodder traders, however, complain that there is not sufficient fodder being sold, though they have cash. Reports Amit Futane
Published : October 13, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmers in Marathwada say they fear the purity of milk is likely to be affected as high-quality fodder is unavailable and there is also insufficient water. The dairy farmers say the current drought is one of the most severe in their recent memory.
This year, farmers are in distress due to a critical scarcity of both fodder and water. While in previous droughts, the shortage was often felt acutely for their livestock, as they also had to make urgent arrangements to procure either fodder or water.
Right now, their major task is to procure regular high-quality fodder and sufficient amounts of water, both of which have become scarce. They say it is likely to affect milk quality, which will consequently impact the price of milk, which they suspect will be lower, as scarcity of high-quality fodder will impact the fat content in the milk sold.
Production and quality of milk depend heavily on the type of fodder fed to the livestock. High-quality fodder to cows or buffaloes ensures good milk quality and optimal fat content. This fat content is crucial, as any milk fetches a fair price only when it has high fat content.
Farmers in Distress
Farmers are now grappling with the question of how to get through this entire year. Veteran fodder traders have expressed fears this drought could be even more severe than that of the 1972 drought.
Farmers lament that, even though they are willing to pay a premium price for good-quality fodder, they are unable to procure it despite their efforts. A large number of farmers in rural areas are involved in dairy farming as an allied agricultural activity, and many families depend on the income generated from selling cow and buffalo milk. One such is Arun Chavan, a young farmer from Ayyababa Tanda near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who has raised concerns of taking care of his livestock amidst the current severe drought.
He owns 20 animals. Each requires approximately 30 to 40 kilogrammes of fodder on a daily basis. Previously, he had never faced difficulties such as shortages of water and fodder, as it was easily available. He used to produce ample fodder on his own farm every year.
His sentiments are shared by Bhaskar Wahul, a fodder trader, who said, "There is simply no fodder available this year. We have been sourcing and selling fodder in the market for years, but the situation has already become extremely difficult this season."
"Farmers are unwilling to sell the fodder they possess as they need to take care of their cattle. Even if they do agree to sell, the prices are far higher than last year. Many farmers have shared that they don't have enough fodder for their own animals, though they are ready to pay cash on the spot. They are unable to sell their stock."
Budget planning gone haywire
This year, however, the scenario has changed for the worse. Arun says he has not been able to grow any excess fodder this year. Consequently, the family, like many others in this region, are now forced to purchase fodder from outside sources for this winter season. Compounding this problem is the fact that fodder prices have doubled, leaving them wondering how to manage through the current year.
Arun states, "This dairy business has become difficult to manage as we are unable to procure high-quality fodder. Due to lack of rainfall and prevailing drought conditions, farmers have not been able to grow good fodder. Now there is huge demand, and it is unavailable to procure on a daily basis."
Currently, the price of kadba (sorghum stalks) has surged significantly in the last few days. This kadba, which cost ₹2,500 for approximately 100 kilogrammes (kgs) last year, farmers have to now pay ₹5,000 per 100 kgs. However, on the other hand, compared to last year, the milk procurement price this year has increased by only ₹1 per litre, which is based on fat content.
"It is going to be a challenge to plan for the next six months. While the fodder prices have doubled, the milk prices have reduced. We will have to make adjustments in our budget planning, and if we are unable to procure, then we will have to purchase a lesser amount of fodder," said Arun.
Fodder traders issued a caution saying prices of fodder is likely to get steep in the near future. "The fact is farmers will not necessarily purchase the fodder we have stored. Even if fodder is procured from various sources and brought to the market for the farmers, it is likely there may not be buyers due to the steep rise in prices. Consequently, in the next six months, many may find it unaffordable," said Wahul.
Fodder arrives from other towns
Large quantities of fodder are usually transported to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city from surrounding areas, including areas like Mantha, Jintur, Beed, Jalna, and Jalgaon.
"It has become tough to bring fodder from outside due to the various restrictions," said trader Shaikh Samad. Samad explained, previously, traders could load an entire vehicle at a single location, or sometimes find enough fodder for five to six vehicles in one area. "Now, the situation has changed. We need to visit four or five villages as we can collect only small amounts from each village and only then we can load a single vehicle of fodder."
Even after managing to bring the fodder to market, there is no guarantee traders will find buyers anymore. "We are seeing high prices have deterred the buyers, largely because farmers have had no harvest this year and their income has plummeted."
As a result, farmers are forced to feed their livestock with chana husk or tur (pigeon pea) husk instead of the standard fodder. Samad expressed concern. "This practice could compromise the quality of the milk produced," he said.
Which is worse, 1972 or 2026 drought?
Shaikh Salim Shaikh Amir, a veteran fodder trader in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, fears this year's drought could prove to be even more severe, as the planning for livestock seems to be falling short as compared to 1972.
"During the drought of 1972–1974, a type of fodder known as 'Abet' was made available for livestock. Large quantities of this fodder were procured from the Fardapur and Jalgaon areas, which helped alleviate the fodder crisis to some extent. However, the situation is different this year," he recalled.
Amir said, though farmers have cash in hand, they are unwilling to sell fodder. "If a farmer needs money, he sells only enough fodder to cover that specific requirement. One manages to find a single cartload of fodder only after visiting four or five villages. We traders have money and yet it is impossible to purchase fodder." The traders and farmers feel the government needs to take serious measures to help procure high-quality fodder if the quality of milk is not to be compromised.