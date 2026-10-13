ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Drought: Farmers Fear Purity Of Milk Likely To Suffer As They Have To Compromise On Fodder

Farmers in Marathwada say, they fear purity of milk is likely to get affected as high-quality fodder is unavailable and they are now forced to feed chana husk or tur (pigeon pea) husk to the animals ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmers in Marathwada say they fear the purity of milk is likely to be affected as high-quality fodder is unavailable and there is also insufficient water. The dairy farmers say the current drought is one of the most severe in their recent memory.

This year, farmers are in distress due to a critical scarcity of both fodder and water. While in previous droughts, the shortage was often felt acutely for their livestock, as they also had to make urgent arrangements to procure either fodder or water.

Farmers in Marathwada say, they fear purity of milk is likely to get affected as high-quality fodder is unavailable and they are now forced to feed chana husk or tur (pigeon pea) husk to the animals (ETV Bharat)

Right now, their major task is to procure regular high-quality fodder and sufficient amounts of water, both of which have become scarce. They say it is likely to affect milk quality, which will consequently impact the price of milk, which they suspect will be lower, as scarcity of high-quality fodder will impact the fat content in the milk sold.

Production and quality of milk depend heavily on the type of fodder fed to the livestock. High-quality fodder to cows or buffaloes ensures good milk quality and optimal fat content. This fat content is crucial, as any milk fetches a fair price only when it has high fat content.

Farmers in Distress

Farmers are now grappling with the question of how to get through this entire year. Veteran fodder traders have expressed fears this drought could be even more severe than that of the 1972 drought.

Farmers lament that, even though they are willing to pay a premium price for good-quality fodder, they are unable to procure it despite their efforts. A large number of farmers in rural areas are involved in dairy farming as an allied agricultural activity, and many families depend on the income generated from selling cow and buffalo milk. One such is Arun Chavan, a young farmer from Ayyababa Tanda near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who has raised concerns of taking care of his livestock amidst the current severe drought.

Farmers in Marathwada say, they fear purity of milk is likely to get affected as high-quality fodder is unavailable and they are now forced to feed chana husk or tur (pigeon pea) husk to the animals (ETV Bharat)

He owns 20 animals. Each requires approximately 30 to 40 kilogrammes of fodder on a daily basis. Previously, he had never faced difficulties such as shortages of water and fodder, as it was easily available. He used to produce ample fodder on his own farm every year.

His sentiments are shared by Bhaskar Wahul, a fodder trader, who said, "There is simply no fodder available this year. We have been sourcing and selling fodder in the market for years, but the situation has already become extremely difficult this season."

"Farmers are unwilling to sell the fodder they possess as they need to take care of their cattle. Even if they do agree to sell, the prices are far higher than last year. Many farmers have shared that they don't have enough fodder for their own animals, though they are ready to pay cash on the spot. They are unable to sell their stock."

Budget planning gone haywire

This year, however, the scenario has changed for the worse. Arun says he has not been able to grow any excess fodder this year. Consequently, the family, like many others in this region, are now forced to purchase fodder from outside sources for this winter season. Compounding this problem is the fact that fodder prices have doubled, leaving them wondering how to manage through the current year.

Traders alleged, though farmers have cash in hand, they are unwilling to sell fodder. They can load a single truck only after visiting four or five villages . (ETV Bharat)

Arun states, "This dairy business has become difficult to manage as we are unable to procure high-quality fodder. Due to lack of rainfall and prevailing drought conditions, farmers have not been able to grow good fodder. Now there is huge demand, and it is unavailable to procure on a daily basis."