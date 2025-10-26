ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: Police Officer Arrested Hours After Co-Accused Is Nabbed

Pune: Police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, an accused in the alleged suicide of a woman government doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, was arrested on Saturday evening hours after a co-accused had been nabbed.

Earlier in the morning, a team from the Phaltan police arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar, one of the two men the doctor had named in her suicide note, from Pune. PSI Badane landed at the Phaltan Rural Police Station and surrendered, said Satara SP Tushar Doshi.

Bankar, accused of mentally harassing the victim and now facing abetment of suicide charge, was produced before a Satara district court which sent him to police custody for four days. The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a a software engineer, mentally harassed her. A case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against the duo in Phaltan in Satara district.

According to the police, Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor resided. She had allegedly called him over the phone and chatted with him before ending her life, they said.

Sub-inspector Badane was suspended from service after his name came up during the probe. The doctor, meanwhile, was cremated at her native place in Beed's Wadwani tehsil on Friday night. Her relatives demand capital punishment for the accused in the case.

She complained multiple times about harassment, but her grievances were not addressed, a relative alleged while talking to a news channel. Another relative relative claimed the victim was pressured to change medical reports at the sub-district hospital where she worked.