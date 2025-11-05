Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Accused Cop Dismissed From Service
On October 23, a doctor was found dead with a note on her palm, naming an SI and a software engineer.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST
Satara: Sub-Inspector Gopal Balasaheb Badane, who was arrested in connection with the suicide of a 29-year-old woman doctor and subsequently suspended, has now been dismissed from service.
Special Inspector General of Police of the Kolhapur range, Sunil Phulari, has issued an order in this regard on November 4 after an inquiry found him guilty of "moral degradation, corruption, perversion, and misuse of authority".
The doctor, who worked at a government-run hospital, was found dead at Madhudeep Hotel on October 23. Poice said they found a note written on her palm, which named Badane and Prashant Bankar, a software engineer. The note stated she was raped four times by Badane while Bankar tortured her physically and mentally.
A native of Beed district, the doctor was living as a tenant in a house owned by Bankar's father in Phaltan. After the recovery of the body, a case was registered against Badane and Bankar at Phaltan City police station and both were arrested.
Following his arrest, Badane was suspended from duty and an inquiry was conducted against him. After completion of the inquiry, Badane has been dismissed from service.
"....accused Gopal Balasaheb Badane, Police Sub-Inspector (suspended), despite having knowledge of police duties, displayed conduct reflecting moral degradation, corruption, and perversion, and misused his position and powers as a Police SI. His behaviour created insecurity and unrest in society. Such conduct is highly objectionable and unbecoming of the post....Hence suspended SI has been dismissed from government service under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India effective from November 4, as per the orders of Sunil Phulari, Special Inspector General of Police, Kolhapur Range, Kolhapur," read a press statement issued by the police.
Also Read