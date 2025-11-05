ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Accused Cop Dismissed From Service

Satara: Sub-Inspector Gopal Balasaheb Badane, who was arrested in connection with the suicide of a 29-year-old woman doctor and subsequently suspended, has now been dismissed from service.

Special Inspector General of Police of the Kolhapur range, Sunil Phulari, has issued an order in this regard on November 4 after an inquiry found him guilty of "moral degradation, corruption, perversion, and misuse of authority".

The doctor, who worked at a government-run hospital, was found dead at Madhudeep Hotel on October 23. Poice said they found a note written on her palm, which named Badane and Prashant Bankar, a software engineer. The note stated she was raped four times by Badane while Bankar tortured her physically and mentally.