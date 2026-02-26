Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Elected NCP Chief
Sunetra said the party was her family, and taking over the new role was a painful moment for her, but it also carried “great responsibility.”
Published : February 26, 2026 at 11:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is the wife of late Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, has been elected as the NCP's new National President. Her new role came nearly a month after her husband Ajit Pawar's death.
Reacting to the development, Sunetra said the party was her family, and taking over the new role was a painful moment for her, but it also carried a “great responsibility.” On Thursday, Pawar was unanimously elected as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a position previously held by Ajit Pawar, a popular leader in the state who was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.
Sunetra Pawar was elected to the post during the party's national executive committee meeting held here. Addressing the party office-bearers and workers soon afterwards, she said the party would connect with all sections of society and ensure that no one is left behind. "The NCP is my family, and I will not leave any section of society behind. We will move ahead by taking everyone along," she said.
Sunetra further added that she would make sincere efforts to carry forward the party's ideology and strengthen its organisation across the state and beyond. Calling the occasion both painful and a moment of great responsibility, Pawar said the party was yet to recover from the untimely demise of its beloved leader Ajit Pawar.
She said his passing had created a void that could never truly be filled and that she was deeply conscious of the expectations and responsibilities left behind.
"I have seen Ajit Dada strive throughout his life for the development of Maharashtra. We will not let his dream remain unfulfilled...Together we will accomplish it," she said, her voice choking with emotion as she recalled his contribution.
Pawar said every party worker was like a national president in spirit and urged them to work towards regaining the party's national status. She also stressed the need to expand the party base in urban areas and intensify organisational efforts.
Praful Patel's name was initially discussed for the post of Nationalist Congress president. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in an interview, mentioned Patel as the president of the Nationalist Party, which sparked various discussions in the political circles. Patel said, "The party has suffered a great loss due to the passing of Ajit Dada. That loss will not be compensated. But from now on, we will do the same work.”
In the meeting, Praful Patel announced the name of Sunetra Pawar as the national president. All the MLAs present supported the move. NCP working president Patel also announced that Parth Pawar would be the party's candidate for the election to the Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant after his mother Sunetra Pawar's resignation following Ajit Pawar's death.
Sunetra Pawar was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha member from the NCP in June 2024 after her defeat in the Lok Sabha election. Patel said 37 votes were required for the win and that the party had the support of 40 MLAs, expressing confidence that all of them would unanimously vote for Parth Pawar.