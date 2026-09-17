ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Helicopter Develops A Snag Near Vadnagar, Leaves By Road To Ahmedabad

Mehsana: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter developed a technical glitch and was forced to land at a helipad near Gunja village, close to Vadnagar. Shinde was on his way to participate in the celebrations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.

A technical snag occurred in Shinde's helicopter just as he was preparing to travel from Vadnagar to Ahmedabad. Shinde waited for over half an hour for repairs to be carried out, but after he was informed the technical problem could not be resolved, he left for Ahmedabad by road. He is expected to travel from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on a chartered flight.

Eknath Shinde had been present alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event where motorcyclists would undertake a journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi. After the event concluded, Shinde arrived at the helipad, but the helicopter was unable to take off; consequently, he departed by car.