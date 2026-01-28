ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 5 Others Dead In Plane Crash At Baramati

Pawar was scheduled to address a rally in Baramati today. The crash occurred during landing and the small plane later caught fire.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 28, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST

1 Min Read
Pune: A chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his security guards crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing all six people on board.

Pawar was scheduled to address a rally in Baramati today.

This is a developing story. More details will follow.

