Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 5 Others Dead In Plane Crash At Baramati
Pawar was scheduled to address a rally in Baramati today. The crash occurred during landing and the small plane later caught fire.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Pune: A chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his security guards crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing all six people on board.
Pawar was scheduled to address a rally in Baramati today.
This is a developing story. More details will follow.