ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 5 Others Dead In Plane Crash At Baramati

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 5 Others Dead In Plane Crash At Baramati ( Screengrab )

Pune: A chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his security guards crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing all six people on board.

Pawar was scheduled to address a rally in Baramati today.