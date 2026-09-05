ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed; 26 Govindas Injured As Maharashtra Celebrates Mega Dahi Handi Events

The all-female Govinda troupe near Ideal book corner in Dadar kicked off the popular festival in Mumbai city at 9:00 AM on Saturday. This year, more than 980 mandals will participate in the competition for forming human pyramids across Mumbai and Thane region ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai/Thane/Pune: A woman was killed and over 25 Govindas sustained injuries as Maharashtra celebrated the Dahi Handi festival.

45-year-old Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of the Old Sangavi area in the Pimpri Chinchwad suburb of Pune, died after a temporary iron frame erected for a Dahi Handi event collapsed on her when it was being dismantled on Friday night, police said.

The festive season in Maharashtra kicked off on Saturday. Amidst chants of 'Aala re Govinda aala', the Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state on Saturday.

Like every year, even this time, the celebrations are on a grand scale, with live music, performances, celebrities who have been called and the announcement of huge prize money. Over 980 mandals are participating in the competition for forming human pyramids in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

As the various Govinda squads from across the MMR build tower human pyramids across various neighbourhoods and suburbs, organisers have organised mega events and announced prize money running into lakhs of Rupees to attract large audiences.

Thane alone will see a bounty of ₹71 lakh in prizes, while the major Dahi Handi organisers in Mumbai city are offering rewards in the range of ₹11 lakh to several lakhs. This year’s celebrations feature dedicated prizes for all-female Govinda squads. Handis have been designed to convey social messages.

Top prized events

The Swami Pratishthan Dahi Handi Festival 2026, in Thane, has generated significant buzz this year. Prizes totalling a staggering ₹71 lakh will be distributed to the various Govinda troupes. This initiative is by Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Shivaji Patil. Stars from both the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries have begun making appearances. A large number of Govinda troupes are set to participate in this ‘Celebrity Handi’ event.

The Dahi Handi at Tembhi Naka in Thane is recognised as a prestigious event. This year, separate Handis have been arranged for Govinda troupes from both Mumbai and Thane. Winning teams will receive a cash prize of ₹1,51,000 each, along with a souvenir. A prize of ₹1 lakh has also been announced for women's Govinda troupes.

Rs 21 lakh for 11-tier pyramid

Shiv Sena legislator Ravindra Phatak’s 'Sankalp Pratishthan' has been a famed Dahi Handi festival of Thane. This year, they will be holding an 11-tier human pyramid. They have announced a huge prize of ₹21 lakhs for the winning team. Artists from the popular laughter show 'Hasya Jatra' will mark their presence at this event.

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