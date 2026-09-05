Woman Killed; 26 Govindas Injured As Maharashtra Celebrates Mega Dahi Handi Events
Dahi Handi has become a star-studded mega event celebration with large prized money to lure more participation
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Mumbai/Thane/Pune: A woman was killed and over 25 Govindas sustained injuries as Maharashtra celebrated the Dahi Handi festival.
45-year-old Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of the Old Sangavi area in the Pimpri Chinchwad suburb of Pune, died after a temporary iron frame erected for a Dahi Handi event collapsed on her when it was being dismantled on Friday night, police said.
The festive season in Maharashtra kicked off on Saturday. Amidst chants of 'Aala re Govinda aala', the Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state on Saturday.
Like every year, even this time, the celebrations are on a grand scale, with live music, performances, celebrities who have been called and the announcement of huge prize money. Over 980 mandals are participating in the competition for forming human pyramids in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
As the various Govinda squads from across the MMR build tower human pyramids across various neighbourhoods and suburbs, organisers have organised mega events and announced prize money running into lakhs of Rupees to attract large audiences.
Thane alone will see a bounty of ₹71 lakh in prizes, while the major Dahi Handi organisers in Mumbai city are offering rewards in the range of ₹11 lakh to several lakhs. This year’s celebrations feature dedicated prizes for all-female Govinda squads. Handis have been designed to convey social messages.
Top prized events
The Swami Pratishthan Dahi Handi Festival 2026, in Thane, has generated significant buzz this year. Prizes totalling a staggering ₹71 lakh will be distributed to the various Govinda troupes. This initiative is by Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Shivaji Patil. Stars from both the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries have begun making appearances. A large number of Govinda troupes are set to participate in this ‘Celebrity Handi’ event.
The Dahi Handi at Tembhi Naka in Thane is recognised as a prestigious event. This year, separate Handis have been arranged for Govinda troupes from both Mumbai and Thane. Winning teams will receive a cash prize of ₹1,51,000 each, along with a souvenir. A prize of ₹1 lakh has also been announced for women's Govinda troupes.
Rs 21 lakh for 11-tier pyramid
Shiv Sena legislator Ravindra Phatak’s 'Sankalp Pratishthan' has been a famed Dahi Handi festival of Thane. This year, they will be holding an 11-tier human pyramid. They have announced a huge prize of ₹21 lakhs for the winning team. Artists from the popular laughter show 'Hasya Jatra' will mark their presence at this event.
Govinda celebrations on Teachers' Day
'Shikshak Sanman Handi' (Teachers' honouring handi) is being organised by Shiv Sena corporator Kiran Landge, worth ₹11,11,316 in Ghatkopar East in Mumbai. This event has been organised to mark Teachers' Day. Many renowned artists, including Ayesha Khan, Dwindu Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Aftab Shivdasani, Rapper Sambata, Sonal Chauhan, Hussain Mansuri, Rehman Khan, Parth Bhalerao, and Riteish Deshmukh are expected to attend it.
A Salute to ‘Gen-Z’
The Dahi Handi event organised by Ganesh Chukkal, the Division President of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS), in Amrutnagar, Ghatkopar, is based on a unique theme. The event is conceptualised as a tribute to the recent Gen-Z revolution, after the Jantar Mantar protests. It was here that the ‘Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak’ set a world record at the 2025 Dahi Handi festival by forming a 10-tier human pyramid. They also received international recognition for this feat.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve has organised the Marathi Jagar Dahi Handi festival in Magathane. The concept of 'Matrubhasha Marathicha Jagar' (Mother Tongue Awareness) will be specially featured this year. They too have promised colourful entertainment programmes.
Worli's ‘Parivartan Dahi Handi’
The ‘Parivartan Dahi Handi Utsav 2026’ is being organised at Jambori Maidan in Worli. Maharashtra Minister Advocate Ashish Shelar along with the BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam and Advocate Santosh Pandey have organised this mega event festival. They are going to take a pledge for a Drug-Free Maharashtra, as they aim to convey a message supporting the anti-drug campaign.
'Ideal', Dadar
Like every year, the Dahi Handi festival commenced at Ideal at 9:00 AM. It is known as Ideal, since it is celebrated in a lane near the famous 'Ideal Book Depot' in Dadar. This Dahi Handi breaking performance is led by an all-female Govinda troupe. This event always attracts leading celebrities from the Marathi entertainment industry
Ram Kadam's Handi in Ghatkopar West
Legislator Ram Kadam, every year, organises a Dahi Handi festival near Shreyas Talkies junction in Ghatkopar West. Again, his Dahi Handi festival has a line-up of famous celebrities. It is the time celebrities do Dahi Handi event hopping, like Ganesh mandal hopping beginning the famous Ganesh festival in Mumbai.
Celebrities are also expected to visit the Dahi Handi celebrations as well which is organised by Shiv Sena's Indrabhan Tiwari in the Bandra West Assembly constituency. Marathi film actress Amruta Khanvilkar is the main attraction at this event.