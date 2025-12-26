Maharashtra | Councillor's Husband Brutally Murdered In Khopoli
The deceased has been identified as Mangesh Kalokhe, husband of Shiv Sena corporator Manasi Kalokhe.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
Raigad: The husband of Shiv Sena councillor Manasi Kalokhe, Mangesh, was murdered on Friday morning at Khopoli in Raigad district of Maharashtra, a senior police official said.
Manasi is the councillor of the Khopoli Municipal Council. "The incident took place at around 7.30 AM," the official added. According to preliminary information, some unidentified accused attacked Mangesh while he was returning home after dropping his son at the school. "The accused came from a black vehicle and attacked Mangesh with sharp-edged weapons. The unidentified accused fled from the spot. Mangesh died on the spot," the senior police official added.
Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal said that the process of filing a case was underway. "We are addressing whatever shortcomings there are in the case, so that our case will be strong from the very beginning," said Dalal.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale has raised a different suspicion regarding this murder, which he termed as unfortunate.
Gogawale has made a serious allegation that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers are behind this murder. Gogawale claimed that the murder occurred because the defeat in Khopoli deeply affected the NCP. T
Gogawale also demanded that the police apprehend the accused in this case as soon as possible.
A team from Khopoli Police Station rushed to the spot upon receiving information. The police are investigating the matter and taking help from the CCTV footage from the area. Police are also investigating whether any personal or political enmity was behind the incident.
A pall of gloom descended over Khopoli after the brutal murder. Locals have demanded that the accused be arrested immediately and strict punishment be given to them. The Khopoli Police have beefed up security in the area following the killing.
