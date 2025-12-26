ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Councillor's Husband Brutally Murdered In Khopoli

An ambulance carries the body of Mangesh Kalokhe, who was killed in Khopoli ( ETV Bharat )

Raigad: The husband of Shiv Sena councillor Manasi Kalokhe, Mangesh, was murdered on Friday morning at Khopoli in Raigad district of Maharashtra, a senior police official said.

Manasi is the councillor of the Khopoli Municipal Council. "The incident took place at around 7.30 AM," the official added. According to preliminary information, some unidentified accused attacked Mangesh while he was returning home after dropping his son at the school. "The accused came from a black vehicle and attacked Mangesh with sharp-edged weapons. The unidentified accused fled from the spot. Mangesh died on the spot," the senior police official added.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal said that the process of filing a case was underway. "We are addressing whatever shortcomings there are in the case, so that our case will be strong from the very beginning," said Dalal.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale has raised a different suspicion regarding this murder, which he termed as unfortunate.