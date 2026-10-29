ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Council Polls: Opposition MVA Claims Victory In Three Seats, Mahayuti Bags Two

Mumbai: Mahayuti allies BJP and Shiv Sena won one seat each out of the five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies on Wednesday, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) claimed victory in the remaining three seats, including Nagpur.

The results of three constituencies have been formally declared even as counting continued in two other seats. Polling was held using ballot papers.

The NCP (SP) has won the Pune Graduates constituency and claimed to be leading in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Graduates constituency. Both seats were held earlier by the undivided NCP (currently a Mahayuti constituent) before it split in 2023.

The Congress claimed its candidate has won the Nagpur Graduates constituency, with state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal saying that the BJP nominee has been trounced in the RSS headquarters.

Polling for the Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', Pune Teachers' and Amravati Teachers' constituencies took place on October 23, recording a voter turnout of 72.96 per cent, as per officials.

The polls were necessitated because the term of the sitting members of these constituencies ends on December 6. Among the five seats that went to polls on October 23, the BJP has opened its account by bagging one on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena's Kiran Sarnaik emerged victorious in the Amravati Teachers' constituency, while BJP nominee Kaustubh Gawade won the Pune Teachers' constituency. NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav defeated BJP nominee Smita Jadhav to win the Pune Graduates constituency, according to a statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer's office on Wednesday night.

Counting of votes is underway for the Nagpur Graduates and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates constituencies, and the results would be declared after the process is completed, the statement said.

"The third round of counting is over. The second preference votes are being counted. I am leading by around 17,000 votes. I thank the graduates and MVA leaders who fought this election with full strength," NCP (SP) candidate from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituency Pratapsinh Patil told reporters.

He has locked horns with NCP's sitting MLC Satish Chavan, who joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction in 2023. Independent candidate Raviraj Sabale also secured a sizeable number of votes.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dilip Ghuge was at the fourth position. The Congress said it retained the Nagpur Graduates' constituency, with sitting MLC Abhijit Wanjari defeating BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale and Independent candidate Nitesh Karale.

On Wednesday, Sarnaik (Shiv Sena) polled 16,663 votes against the winning quota of 16,134 in the Amravati Teachers' constituency, officials said. His nearest rivals were Congress's Aditi Pohre and Sena rebel Shrikant Deshpande. Pohre stood in second place.

In Pune Teachers' constituency, Gawade (BJP) defeated Shiv Sena-backed candidate Sachin Sanap, who is an OSD to state minister Uday Samant, and sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asagaonkar.

At the end of 28 rounds, Gawade secured 23,117 votes while Sanap bagged 16,347 votes. Gawade said his victory belonged to the teaching community and vowed to work towards resolving teachers' long-pending issues.

He said Shiv Sena-backed candidate Sanap contested the election in a friendly manner despite representing a different party within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

In the Pune Graduates constituency, NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav defeated BJP nominee Smita Jadhav.