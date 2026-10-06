ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Recommends Panel To Probe Role Of MPSC Board Members In Paper Leaks, MLA Rohit Pawar Claims Its Diversionary

File picture, of protesting MPSC aspirants meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who recommended a panel to probe role of MPSC chairman and other board members ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has proposed setting up a committee to examine the conduct of former and incumbent chairpersons and other members of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) following allegations of exam paper leaks.

Fadnavis has sent the recommendation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, sources said on Tuesday. This move has come after protests by civil services aspirants across the state over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the commission and examination-related controversies. CM's proposal The CM has proposed to set up a committee recommending a retired Bombay High Court Judge, and within the duration of three months, the members should complete the probe and submit a report. Further action can be taken based on the committee's findings and recommendations. This committee has been proposed under Article 317 of the Constitution, pertaining to the removal and suspension of chairperson and members of public service commissions. Rohit Pawar claims move diversionary NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been protesting with the MPSC students since last six days, claimed this step was taken after Vivek Bhimanwar, the Chairman of the Commission, submitted his resignation Fadnavis.