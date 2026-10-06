Maharashtra CM Recommends Panel To Probe Role Of MPSC Board Members In Paper Leaks, MLA Rohit Pawar Claims Its Diversionary
Devendra Fadnavis has sent the recommendation to Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has proposed setting up a committee to examine the conduct of former and incumbent chairpersons and other members of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) following allegations of exam paper leaks.
Fadnavis has sent the recommendation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, sources said on Tuesday. This move has come after protests by civil services aspirants across the state over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the commission and examination-related controversies.
CM's proposal
The CM has proposed to set up a committee recommending a retired Bombay High Court Judge, and within the duration of three months, the members should complete the probe and submit a report. Further action can be taken based on the committee's findings and recommendations.
This committee has been proposed under Article 317 of the Constitution, pertaining to the removal and suspension of chairperson and members of public service commissions.
Rohit Pawar claims move diversionary
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been protesting with the MPSC students since last six days, claimed this step was taken after Vivek Bhimanwar, the Chairman of the Commission, submitted his resignation Fadnavis.
Rohit Pawar alleged, "This submission of resignation has no meaning, as Bhimanwar has submitted to his friend." As regards the proposed committee, Rohit said that the Chief Minister does not have the powers under Article 317.
"This is a diversionary tactic to mislead the protesting MPSC aspirants. The process to remove Bhimanwar, who is in a constitutional position as the MPSC chairman, is under Article 317. However, the CM does not have powers under Article 317. Under Article 317, the authority lies with the Governor. The CM is taking away the authority from the Governor without the approval of the cabinet," Rohit Pawar alleged.
MPSC aspirants' protests
Protests seeking the resignation of the MPSC chairman have been underway for six days in Pune and have received support from opposition parties along with Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray. Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet aspirants on October 7 or 8.
Demonstrations are being held for disparate demands, including an objective or descriptive format of MPSC examinations. However, the main demand is the resignation of Bhimanwar.
The Maharashtra government had terminated the deputation of Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar as secretary of the MPSC. After a delegation of MPSC students met CM Fadnavis, the government on September 30, had assured to conduct a judicial inquiry within three months into the functioning of the former and incumbent MPSC chairpersons and members.
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