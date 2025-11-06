Maharashtra CM Orders An Inquiry Against Parth Pawar In Pune Land Scam Case
Parth Pawar faces serious charges over a land deal of Rs 300 crore for a property which is worth Rs 1,804 crore
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:36 PM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into an alleged land scam case against Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, in Pune.
"I have sought complete information from the Revenue Department and Land Records Department regarding the allegations made in the alleged land scam case in Pune," Fadnavis said.
Parth Pawar faces serious charges over a land deal of Rs 300 crore for a property which is worth Rs 1,804 crore. The opposition has alleged Pawar and his company received huge concessions, which is a serious violation of the law. Notably, there is also an allegation, only Rs 500 was paid as stand-by duty for this land.
Social activist Anjali Damania and former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve have also raised questions regarding this alleged land transaction.
Fadnavis has informed the officials to coduct a thorough investigation. He also stated, "An official position can be taken only on the basis of the information that is revealed through the investigations."
Some of the issues that have come to light at first glance are of a serious nature, Fadnavis said and assured, action will be taken if any irregularity is reported.
Fadnavis has defended Ajit Pawar and said, he is not of the opinion that Pawar would support any such malpractices. "Action will definitely be taken if there is any irregularity. Our grand alliance government believes in transparency. Therefore, it first needs to be verified if there have been any malpractices and irregularities. Based on the finding, strict action will be taken," he said.
Meanwhile, speaking about Opposition parties, Fadnavis commented on Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray's Marathwada tour, as a run-up to the impending local bodies and civic body elections.
"I am happy to see Uddhav Thackeray has stepped out of his house to visit Marathwada. However, during his tenure as the Chief Minister, whenever there was any agrarian crisis, he avoided stepping out and being among the people. Maybe after facing continuous political defeats, he has developed the need to mingle among the common people. We have been seeing, wherever Uddhav Thackeray has gone, people have turned their backs on his party. Also, he has undertaken this tour keeping an eye on the forthcoming elections," Fadnavis asserted.
The Chief Minister said the farmers are receiving the government's aid package and criticised Uddhav Thackeray, saying he was not getting a response from the farmers.
"It can be true that the money may not have reached some places in the state right now, but about Rs 600 crore is being deposited in the accounts of farmers on a daily basis, as per the RBI rules. Money is being dispersed on a daily basis," he said.