Maharashtra CM Orders An Inquiry Against Parth Pawar In Pune Land Scam Case

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into an alleged land scam case against Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, in Pune.

"I have sought complete information from the Revenue Department and Land Records Department regarding the allegations made in the alleged land scam case in Pune," Fadnavis said.

Parth Pawar faces serious charges over a land deal of Rs 300 crore for a property which is worth Rs 1,804 crore. The opposition has alleged Pawar and his company received huge concessions, which is a serious violation of the law. Notably, there is also an allegation, only Rs 500 was paid as stand-by duty for this land.

Social activist Anjali Damania and former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve have also raised questions regarding this alleged land transaction.

Fadnavis has informed the officials to coduct a thorough investigation. He also stated, "An official position can be taken only on the basis of the information that is revealed through the investigations."

Some of the issues that have come to light at first glance are of a serious nature, Fadnavis said and assured, action will be taken if any irregularity is reported.