ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Inaugurates Missing Link Project; People Stranded For Over 6 Hours On Mumbai-Pune E-way

This image posted on April 26, 2026 shows an aerial view of the 'Missing Link' project site of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, ahead of its inauguration on Maharashtra Day, which is celebrated on May 1, in Mumbai. ( PTI )

During the inauguration, Fadnavis assured NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and other travellers, "Supriya tai, henceforth you will not be caught in a traffic jam on this expressway."

The 'Missing Link' section of 33 kilometres, on May 1. A section that has been promised to effectively alleviate the traffic problem on the expressway.

Earlier, the traffic snarl on the Pune-Mumbai expressway began on Thursday night. Travellers tweeted and shared videos of being stuck for over five hours, that too in one spot.

One such video that has gone viral is of MP Supriya Sule, whose car was adjacent to a resident from Thane, who struck conversation with each other. In a light-hearted video, she captured the mood of the people who all shared their reactions of being stranded on the expressway

"Since the last 2 hours, my car has been stuck in one spot and has not moved at all," said Sule. She asked the person in the adjacent car to tell his story. "We left our residence in Thane at 7 AM today, and for six hours I am stranded in this traffic. This is Maharashtra Day special, Jai Maharashtra," the harried traveller shared.

Sule added, "Now we are good friends sitting all this time as we have had some nice conversations. We are all stuck in this traffic, as you can see. All of us," Sule said.

She asked other travellers too, as one said, he too had left from his residence at 7 AM from Andheri in Mumbai. A large number of vehicles lined up from the Khalapur toll plaza. Many vehicles were seen to have broken down, which added to the woes of the already fed-up travellers.