ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Warns Of Cloudburst In Nashik On Tuesday

A file photo of Commuters make their way through a waterlogged stretch following heavy rain in western Mumbai. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Following reports of several monsoon-induced incidents and extreme weather conditions in several parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik on Tuesday.

He urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roads, as authorities worked to manage landslides, swollen rivers, and rescue operations. "A high tide is expected around 3 pm on Tuesday with heavy winds, due to which more trees are likely to fall. Hence, citizens are urged to remain indoors," he added.

The Nashik district administration has announced that the Trimbakeshwar temple will remain closed on Tuesday, requesting devotees not to visit it. Instructions have also been given to the Saptashrungi temple to remain closed as a precautionary step for the probable cloud burst.

Following a meeting on Monday with key officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state's Disaster Management Department and district administrations, he said the state machinery has been put on high alert for the expected heavy rain.

The IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' with a forecast of heavy rain and gusty winds reaching 80 to 90 kmph in the Mumbai metropolitan area for July 6. "Rainfall equivalent to a month's average has been received in just four days, resulting in extensive damage. The administration is taking all adequate precautions, and a decision on the closure of schools and colleges will be taken after reviewing the latest weather inputs later in the day," Fadnavis said.

He also urged private companies to implement the state's work-from-home advisory, saying employers should respond to weather alerts "from a humanitarian point of view".

He said some stretches of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Expressway had been closed after water accumulated at construction sites, and restoration work was underway. Another high tide is expected in Palghar later in the day, which could aggravate waterlogging if rainfall resumes.