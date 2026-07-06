Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Warns Of Cloudburst In Nashik On Tuesday
He urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roads, saying that authorities were working to manage landslides, swollen rivers, and rescue operations.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Mumbai: Following reports of several monsoon-induced incidents and extreme weather conditions in several parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik on Tuesday.
He urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roads, as authorities worked to manage landslides, swollen rivers, and rescue operations. "A high tide is expected around 3 pm on Tuesday with heavy winds, due to which more trees are likely to fall. Hence, citizens are urged to remain indoors," he added.
The Nashik district administration has announced that the Trimbakeshwar temple will remain closed on Tuesday, requesting devotees not to visit it. Instructions have also been given to the Saptashrungi temple to remain closed as a precautionary step for the probable cloud burst.
Following a meeting on Monday with key officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state's Disaster Management Department and district administrations, he said the state machinery has been put on high alert for the expected heavy rain.
The IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' with a forecast of heavy rain and gusty winds reaching 80 to 90 kmph in the Mumbai metropolitan area for July 6. "Rainfall equivalent to a month's average has been received in just four days, resulting in extensive damage. The administration is taking all adequate precautions, and a decision on the closure of schools and colleges will be taken after reviewing the latest weather inputs later in the day," Fadnavis said.
He also urged private companies to implement the state's work-from-home advisory, saying employers should respond to weather alerts "from a humanitarian point of view".
He said some stretches of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Expressway had been closed after water accumulated at construction sites, and restoration work was underway. Another high tide is expected in Palghar later in the day, which could aggravate waterlogging if rainfall resumes.
According to him, heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats and Raigad has caused major rivers, including the Savitri, to cross the danger mark. While desilting efforts helped prevent floodwaters from entering nearby towns, landslides have severely disrupted traffic. "Thanks to the timely efforts of the administration, water did not yet enter the city. Four rivers in this region have crossed the danger mark," he added.
CM #DevendraFadnavis visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at Mantralaya to review the State’s incessant rainfall situation.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 6, 2026
Minister Girish Mahajan, Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, BMC Commissioner, senior officials were present.
Divisional… pic.twitter.com/I4uYP599nD
A massive landslide near Kashedi Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa Highway and seven other landslides triggered by unprecedented rainfall had disrupted traffic, and debris was being cleared on priority to restore traffic, he said
Describing the landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as an unprecedented event, Fadnavis said nearly 100 tonnes of debris had fallen at a place where such incidents had never occurred before. "Around 70 tonnes of debris had already been removed, three lanes towards Pune had been reopened, and work was progressing to restore traffic towards Mumbai," he added.
Fadnavis said authorities were also closely monitoring Satara and Kolhapur amid rising river levels. Regarding the annual Wari pilgrimage, he advised devotees not to gather at Dehu and Alandi, as all four bridges over the Indrayani River are submerged. Instead, pilgrims are encouraged to travel directly to Pune, where large temporary hangars have been arranged to accommodate them.
Meanwhile, Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the emergency control room at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to review the situation, where the leader of the Opposition, Kishori Pednekar, was also present.
"All agencies are working round-the-clock with BMC officials. Citizens are advised to avoid stepping out unless necessary," Tawde said.
In its guidelines issued on social media, BMC has asked citizens to refrain from believing rumours and follow only official instructions.
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