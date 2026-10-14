Maharashtra CM Announces Diwali Gift Of Rs 5000 To Farmers, 40 More Talukas Added To 'Drought' Category
All India Kisan Sabha in Maharashtra has alleged the government has defaulted on two instalments of NaMO Shetkari Maha Sanman Yojana.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that 40 more talukas have been added to the list of drought-stricken areas in the state.
"Earlier there were 265 talukas; after conducting crop assessment, we have added 40 more talukas and declared drought in 305 talukas. We have checked old records, as usually financial help is given in December. However, since we have declared drought in advance, aid too will be disbursed earlier," Fadnavis told reporters here.
Out of the total 358 talukas in Maharashtra, a majority of talukas now facing severe water and shortage due to insufficient rainfall and severe heat due El Nino precedence. After initial crop assessment, the Maharashtra government declared on September 26 and among many assurances, Fadnavis promised waiver of farm loans.
Acknowledging the extensive loss farmers have already made this year, Fadnavis made an announcement of Rs 5000 as temporary relief to farmers prior to Diwali.
Fadnavis said during a presser after the cabinet meeting, "This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It is going to be tough on them to manage during the festive season. Considering this situation, we discussed in the cabinet and have decided to provide assistance of Rs 5000 to farmers in the coming days. This should reach their accounts in the coming days."
Fadnavis added, "The loan waiver money is being disbursed, and farmers have begun receiving it." He further said his government aims to provide financial aid to farmers affected by drought and crop losses before the festival of lights.
Farmers' leaders, however, have called this announcement a 'lame attempt to soothe anger'. Ajit Navale, Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, Maharashtra, told ETV Bharat, "Farmers are extremely angry, and you can see that as they have taken to the streets to protest."
"The Chief Minister does not want them to undertake another andolan, and that is why he has made this announcement. It is more like a balm on the injuries of farmers, because the government has failed to remit two instalments of the NaMO Shetkari Maha Sanman Yojana, which amounts to Rs 3590 crore. There are 89.75 beneficiary farmers as per the Maharashtra government records, which amounts to Rs 8000 per farmer. Now instead of giving them their rightful dues, the CM has announced temporary relief of Rs 5000."
He questioned whether the government will remit the remaining amount.
Speaking of the water crisis in the state, Fadnavis told media, with the increasing demand for water, the number of tankers being dispatched too has increased. He admitted the water tables are shrinking due to the current crisis. "The water tables have shrunk by three metres, and we are providing tankers. These tankers will be tracked via GPS. Till now, 16,000 illegal connections have been cut."
He has promised a safe drinking water supply to all villages.
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