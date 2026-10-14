ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Announces Diwali Gift Of Rs 5000 To Farmers, 40 More Talukas Added To 'Drought' Category

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced 40 more talukas have been added to the list of drought-stricken areas in the state as he also announced Diwali gift to farmers ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that 40 more talukas have been added to the list of drought-stricken areas in the state.

"Earlier there were 265 talukas; after conducting crop assessment, we have added 40 more talukas and declared drought in 305 talukas. We have checked old records, as usually financial help is given in December. However, since we have declared drought in advance, aid too will be disbursed earlier," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Out of the total 358 talukas in Maharashtra, a majority of talukas now facing severe water and shortage due to insufficient rainfall and severe heat due El Nino precedence. After initial crop assessment, the Maharashtra government declared on September 26 and among many assurances, Fadnavis promised waiver of farm loans. Acknowledging the extensive loss farmers have already made this year, Fadnavis made an announcement of Rs 5000 as temporary relief to farmers prior to Diwali. Fadnavis said during a presser after the cabinet meeting, "This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It is going to be tough on them to manage during the festive season. Considering this situation, we discussed in the cabinet and have decided to provide assistance of Rs 5000 to farmers in the coming days. This should reach their accounts in the coming days." Fadnavis added, "The loan waiver money is being disbursed, and farmers have begun receiving it." He further said his government aims to provide financial aid to farmers affected by drought and crop losses before the festival of lights.