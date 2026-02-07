ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Announces Rs 2.25 Cr Compensation, Govt Job To Family Of Jawan Killed In Naxal Encounter

Gadchiroli: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2.25 crore and a government job for one of the family members of the Commando who was killed during an encounter with Naxalites in Gadchiroli a day earlier.

Fadnavis paid tributes to Deepak Chinna Madavi, a resident of Aheri, a Commando of the C-60 unit of Gadchiroli Police. Madavi laid down his life during the encounter in which six other hardcore Naxalites were also killed.

"I offer my heartfelt tribute to the martyred soldier Deepak Chinna Madavi. His family will be provided with financial assistance of Rs 2.25 crore, including aid and various benefits from the state government, as well as a government job for one eligible family member," Fadnavis said.

"We will never forget the supreme sacrifice made by Deepak Madavi for the security of the nation and the complete eradication of Maoism. His sacrifice will not go in vain. The Maharashtra Police Force and the government fully share in the grief of his family," the CM added.

In a note issued by Gadchiroli police, they said the jawans of C-60 squad destroyed two Maoist camps in the border area of Narayanpur in Gadchiroli district, which has been the scene of an anti-Naxal operation for the past three days. "Five guns and the bodies of seven Maoists have been found so far in this operation," the police said.