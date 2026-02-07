Maharashtra CM Announces Rs 2.25 Cr Compensation, Govt Job To Family Of Jawan Killed In Naxal Encounter
Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to the C-60 Commando Deepak Chinna Madavi, who was killed in the encounter with Naxalities in Gadchiroli on Friday.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Gadchiroli: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2.25 crore and a government job for one of the family members of the Commando who was killed during an encounter with Naxalites in Gadchiroli a day earlier.
Fadnavis paid tributes to Deepak Chinna Madavi, a resident of Aheri, a Commando of the C-60 unit of Gadchiroli Police. Madavi laid down his life during the encounter in which six other hardcore Naxalites were also killed.
"I offer my heartfelt tribute to the martyred soldier Deepak Chinna Madavi. His family will be provided with financial assistance of Rs 2.25 crore, including aid and various benefits from the state government, as well as a government job for one eligible family member," Fadnavis said.
"We will never forget the supreme sacrifice made by Deepak Madavi for the security of the nation and the complete eradication of Maoism. His sacrifice will not go in vain. The Maharashtra Police Force and the government fully share in the grief of his family," the CM added.
In a note issued by Gadchiroli police, they said the jawans of C-60 squad destroyed two Maoist camps in the border area of Narayanpur in Gadchiroli district, which has been the scene of an anti-Naxal operation for the past three days. "Five guns and the bodies of seven Maoists have been found so far in this operation," the police said.
"However, unfortunately, during this operation, our brave jawan Deepak Chinna Madavi of the C-60 team was injured by a gunshot while confronting the Maoists. He was immediately evacuated by helicopter and admitted to the sub-district hospital in Bhamragad, but despite the doctors' best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom," the police added.
The soldier's last rites will be performed with full state honours in his native village. In addition, during the operation, another jawan, Joga Madavi, a resident of Kishtapalli, was also injured. He was also immediately evacuated by helicopter and shifted to Gadchiroli. His condition is stable and he is out of danger.
Prabhakar, a native of Kamareddy in Telangana, who was the Divisional Committee in-charge, West Sub-Zonal Bureau in-charge, and in-charge of Company No. 10 of the CPI Naxalite organisation, was killed along with six other hardcore Naxalites in an encounter with Gadchiroli police.
A joint operation anit-Naxal operation has been going on for the last three days in Gadchiroli and Bastar border region of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
