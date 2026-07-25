Maharashtra CM And His Wife Conduct Ashadhi Ekadashi Official Mahapuja At Pandharpur
A vast multitude of devotees also assembled in Shirdi to seek the blessings of Saibaba, whom many regard as an embodiment of Lord Vitthal.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Shirdi/Pandharpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, performed the official Maha-puja (grand ritual worship) of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, revered deities of Maharashtra, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi in Pandharpur.
This auspicious offering was conducted at 2:30 AM on Saturday. Meanwhile, the 'Manache Warkari' (ceremonial pilgrims) were a farming couple, Balasaheb Madhav Mane and his wife, Prabhavati Balasaheb Mane. They are originally from Gaurgaon in the Kalamb tehsil of Dharashiv district.
Balasaheb is a farmer who has been undertaking the Wari (pilgrimage) on foot from Alandi to Pandharpur for the last 20 years. This time, he was accompanied by his wife.
CM and his wife, Amruta, had already arrived in Pandharpur on Friday afternoon for the Maha-puja. Their family members joined them for this auspicious prayer offering to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukhmini.
Solapur's Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore and his wife Sonia Gore, Temple Committee Co-Chairman Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar, and Executive Officer Rajendra Shelke, among others, were present during this ceremony. This year, over 30 lakh devotees from across India have arrived in Pandharpur. The holy city is resounding with chants hailing Lord Vitthal and the rhythmic sounds of Taal and Mridang.
Ashadhi celebrations at Shirdi
Meanwhile, a vast multitude of devotees also assembled in Shirdi to seek the blessings of Saibaba, whom many regard as an embodiment of Lord Vitthal. A prayer (arti) titled "Shirdi Majhe Pandharpur" (Shirdi is my Pandharpur) is recited daily at the Saibaba temple as a tradition.
On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has beautifully decorated the temple and its premises with flowers.
The SSST also placed an image of Lord Vitthal near Saibaba's Samadhi (shrine) and adorned Saibaba's idol with a Tulsi garland and gold ornaments. While Saibaba is usually adorned with flower garlands throughout the year, the Tulsi garland is offered specifically on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.
Devotees of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukhmini observe a fast on Ashadhi Ekadashi. The Saibaba Sansthan’s Prasadalaya (dining hall) also observes this special day and serves Sabudana Khichdi and Shengdanyache Zirke (a peanut-based dish) as Prasad throughout the day. Typically, devotees at the Saibaba Prasadalaya are served non-fasting food, except on occasions like Mahashivratri and Ashadhi Ekadashi. These are the times when many devotees observe a fast.
The Saibaba Sansthan has prepared a massive 12,000 kilogrammes of Sabudana Khichdi and Shengdanyache Zirke to be distributed to devotees throughout the day.
Meanwhile, a procession featuring Saibaba’s chariot—carrying the idols of Vitthal and Rukmini—will be taken out through Shirdi town on Saturday night. The SSST has also arranged stunning floral decorations within the Saibaba Samadhi Mandir and the surrounding temple complex.
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