ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM And His Wife Conduct Ashadhi Ekadashi Official Mahapuja At Pandharpur

On occassion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, vast multitude of devotees also assembled in Shirdi to seek the blessings of Saibaba whom many regard as an embodiment of Lord Vitthal ( ETV Bharat )

Shirdi/Pandharpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, performed the official Maha-puja (grand ritual worship) of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, revered deities of Maharashtra, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi in Pandharpur.

This auspicious offering was conducted at 2:30 AM on Saturday. Meanwhile, the 'Manache Warkari' (ceremonial pilgrims) were a farming couple, Balasaheb Madhav Mane and his wife, Prabhavati Balasaheb Mane. They are originally from Gaurgaon in the Kalamb tehsil of Dharashiv district.

Balasaheb is a farmer who has been undertaking the Wari (pilgrimage) on foot from Alandi to Pandharpur for the last 20 years. This time, he was accompanied by his wife.

CM and his wife, Amruta, had already arrived in Pandharpur on Friday afternoon for the Maha-puja. Their family members joined them for this auspicious prayer offering to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukhmini.

Solapur's Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore and his wife Sonia Gore, Temple Committee Co-Chairman Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar, and Executive Officer Rajendra Shelke, among others, were present during this ceremony. This year, over 30 lakh devotees from across India have arrived in Pandharpur. The holy city is resounding with chants hailing Lord Vitthal and the rhythmic sounds of Taal and Mridang.

Ashadhi celebrations at Shirdi